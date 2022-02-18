Photo Credit: Getty
5 Reasons To Visit Samana, Dominican Republic
If you love Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, it’s time you visit Samana. The province of Samana sits on a northeast peninsula in the country of Dominican Republic, only two hours from the capital.
With its perfect blend of beaches and other beautiful nature, as well as options for both budget travelers and for those who like to do it big, here are five reasons to visit Dominican Republic’s Samana. Wepa!
1. El Limon Waterfall
One of the most stunning waterfalls in all of the Caribbean, El Limon Waterfall is worth a visit. There are only a couple ways to get to this waterfall; one way is by horseback and a hike, the other is by boat. If you’re into a little adventure, horseback would be the way for you. El Limon spills into a very calm creek surrounded by a forest of trees, making for one of the most picturesque moments during your trip to Samana.
2. Las Terrenas
Located on the northeastern coast of the Samana Peninsula, Las Terrenas offers miles of protected inshore waters and beautiful, undeveloped white sand beaches, lined with tall palm trees and pastel-colored fishing boats. The temperature averages 77 degrees, making this a prime destination for summer fun 365 days a year.
3. The Beaches
The beaches of Samana are quite serene. There are rarely any waves, which makes this destination perfect for the whole family. There are about eight beaches to choose from and you can’t go wrong at any single one. Blue waters, soft sandy beaches, and a good balance of sun and shade make for some gorgeous beaches.
4. Parque Nacional Los Haitises
The Los Haitises National Park is one of the Dominican Republic’s most important protected natural landscapes. Located on the southwestern tip of Samana, this body of art from mother nature is a must-see for forest lovers far and wide.
5. The Whales
Every year between December and March, 2,000 humpback whales come to reproduce in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Tourists and animal lovers from across the world come to see the whales jump and frolic on the coast of Samana.
If you’re in the mood for a luxury stay for the “gram” or you love nature and want to be “one with the earth”, Samana provides all the things to make your visit a fulfilling experience.
