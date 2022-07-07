Photo Credit: TN
Let's Work! 5 Best Co-Working Spaces In Atlanta
In the past few years, Atlanta has become a major hub for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creatives. As we move into a virtual world, working remotely can get lonely. Working from a coffee shop is cool, but coworking spaces are great if you’re looking for a more collaborative environment.
Whether you’re looking to network or find inspiration, here are our favorite co-working spaces in the A.
The Lola
Located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, The Lola is a co-working space for womxn by womxn. The space has over 5,000 square feet of work areas, a cafe, private mother’s rooms, a beauty room with six vanity stations, conference rooms, a theater area, and more.
It’s the perfect place for womxn to meet other entrepreneurs and creatives while being in a beautiful and diverse space.
The Bakery
This co-working space was created by a Black woman for women entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate. The space includes conference rooms, beauty rooms with produces, charging stations, a seasonal in-house cafe, phone booths, pump rooms, and more. There are also podcast rooms, a photo studio, and events for networking.
The Gathering Spot
This Black-owned members-only club is a hub for entrepreneurs, creatives, filmmakers, executives, politicians, lawyers, musicians, venture capitalists, and artists. In addition to a co-working space, the club offers a full restaurant and event space. There are also club locations in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Members will receive complimentary breakfast on weekdays and complimentary parking.
To join, you’ll have to request an invitation.
The Russell Innovation Center For Entrepreneurs (RICE)
RICE helps support Black entrepreneurs to overcome barriers they face when building a thriving business. It’s the largest center of its kind in the U.S., with 54,000 square feet of space to co-work, collaborate, and network.
The space has a podcast room, Zoom room, boardroom, photo studio, think tank, and symposium.
Industrious
Located in the Old Fourth Ward, Industrious has a beautiful 70,000 sq ft space and access to the BeltLine. There are common areas, private offices, and seven locations in Atlanta. It’s great for creatives, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who are always on the move but need a place to pop in and get some work done.