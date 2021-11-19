The Bakery Co-Work: Atlanta's Newest Black Woman-Owned Co-Working Space

The Bakery Co-Work is Atlanta’s newest Black woman-owned co-working space where you can have your cake and eat it, too.

Founded by one of the most powerful and inspirational entrepreneurs, Mary Seats, Bakery Co-Work was designed with female entrepreneurs in mind.

“The Bakery Co-Work is for goal-driven, ambitious women seeking to bake fresh ideas and invest in themselves and each other,” a description reads on the website. “We have a fresh bakery that is great for baking fresh views, fresh ideas, and sweet creations for women! You will come here and leave feeling like new money!”

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Seats is a woman who can do it all as she’s also an author, brand strategist, and super mom. She’s widely known for her brand Cupcake Mafia – a fashion label for young women she created in 2011 with $300. She quickly flipped her company into a multi-million dollar brand that has led to her consulting services, as Refinery 21 reported.

Now she’s adding another tool in the toolbox for women entrepreneurs through Bakery Co-Work.

“This space will not only help generate business ideas ladies, but you will be amongst other intelligent queens looking to network and work with you,” according to the team. “This space is a place for queens, good energy, and manifestations, y’all.”

You won’t find a prettier place to work and collaborate. The space is designed for queens with its pink and royal gold accents. There’s also a gold carriage in the middle that’s hard not to be obsessed with.

“Our beautiful space will allow you to bake your ideas,” a description reads on the website.

When it comes to memberships, the team is offering a few options. There’s a monthly membership for space that will cost $150 per month. There’s also a private office space option for $1,500 a month.

“Included in every membership [is a] beautiful workspace, bookable conference rooms, a stacked calendar of events, beauty rooms with your fave products, charging stations galore, [and] a seasonal in-house café,” according to the website.

The description goes on to add that warm and friendly staff, really good Wi-FI, phone booths to take calls, showers with robes and slippers, a women-focused lending library, pump rooms, free drip coffee, and a thriving digital community are also included.

For more information on membership and the co-working space, click here.