Photo Credit: Rear view of young woman in front of Sagrada Familia with arms outstretched enjoying the beautiful city
Top African Restaurants In Barcelona You Should Try When You Are There
Visiting Madrid and Barcelona in Spain is surely a great choice for those who enjoy the culture, history, good weather and beautiful surroundings located in southern Europe. And, in fact, there are numerous entertainment options for tourists to enjoy. From museums, through historic architectural buildings to the typical foods of the country, Spain is, without a doubt, a country that has a lot to offer the visitor. But what if you are there and want to enjoy even more of what those cities have to offer? The alternatives are numerous. But, in this article, we are going to talk about the best African restaurants in Barcelona and Madrid, showing that is possible to enjoy typical foods from Africa without having to leave your tourist itinerary on Spanish soil.
Travel Noire has made a selection of the best African restaurants in Barcelona and Madrid so you can enjoy a little taste of Africa in Spain.
1. Gonder - Madrid
Located in La Latina, it is a restaurant known for its famous Ethiopian home cooking, in fact, it is one of the most popular African restaurants in the capital.
Many of their dishes contain the Ethiopian injera, a very thin wheat bread similar to a pancake, covered with vegetables and spiced meats with a touch of pepper. Not only can you enjoy dishes like this, but also its typical coffee ceremony. And, in case you didn’t know, Ethiopian coffee is one of the best in the world…
2. Mandela 100, Madrid
Opened in 2018, El Mandela 100 is a Senegalese food restaurant that offers dishes as tasty as delicacies from the sea, stews with meat or the famous African soups. Located in the Lavapiés neighborhood, Mandella 100’s most popular dish is Thiebou Luyum, made with rice, fish and a tomato sauce accompanied by vegetables that are varied. Indifference is something that does not enter this restaurant.
3. Saraba, Barcelona
Saraba is a Senegalese restaurant that offers typical dishes from this West African country.
Thieboudienne, which is considered to be the national dish of Senegal and for good reason, is the restaurant’s most popular dish. Thieboudienne can be made with an assortment of different vegetables so you can easily use what you like or have on hand.
4. Spice BCN, Barcelona
If you want to savor authentic spicy dishes, this is the best place. The recommendation for this is a braai-style grilled chicken accompanied by homemade but secret sauces and all soaked in spices and aromatic herbs. It also has vegetarian dishes like capenc vegetable curry which has Malay influence. If you are in the capital do not suffer, because there is also another in Madrid.
5. Addis Ababa, Barcelona
It is one of the few Ethiopian restaurants in the Catalan capital. In your letter, you can not miss the typical Ethiopian ‘injeras’ (Injera is made with teff, a tiny, round grain that flourishes in the highlands of Ethiopia)
Combined with vegetables or meat, similar to crepes. Its setting is also typical so that you will enjoy eating with your hands at a low table. All accompanied by African music, the icing on the cake to transport you to this beautiful East-African country.