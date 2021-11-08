If Spain is on your radar, be sure to visit Barcelona, the second-largest city, and arguably the most diverse. It stands out for its rich culture, beautiful architecture, and the proximity to the beach enhances its chill vibe.

Barcelona is divided into ten districts, which are, like the arrondissements of Paris, very different from one another. These districts are home to several neighborhoods. Some are more on the luxurious side, especially if they are close to tourist attractions, while others are humbler.

The densely populated Eixample district is in the heart of the city, and one of its most famous attractions is Sagrada Familia. It’s also home to many restaurants, high class shops, and more.

Intrigued yet? Here are 13 things to remember when visiting Barcelona.