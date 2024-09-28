Escaping the daily routine for a romantic weekend escape has a special charm. While the honeymoon is significant, romantic getaways are not just for newlyweds. They are essential for keeping the romance alive. Whether it’s celebrating Valentine Day or just the need for some alone time with your boo, these are the most romantic U.S. getaways you need to experience!

Maui, Hawaii

RuslanDashinsky

Hawaii itself is one of the most romantic U.S. getaways. And Maui is often considered the most luxurious and resort-like of all the Hawaiian islands, making it a perfect destination for a romantic Hawaiian honeymoon. The stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, waterfalls, volcanoes and rainforests contribute to its reputation as one of the most naturally breathtaking islands in the world.

Grab your boo and see unreal views of the Pacific and nearby islands. Plus, falling asleep to the sound of crashing waves every night? Pure bliss. The overwater bungalows with your own private plunge pool will make you feel like you’re on top of the world.

Spend your days exploring Wailea’s beautiful beaches like Polo, then treat yourselves to indulgent spa treatments together to totally unwind. Follow up with sunset cocktails at the resort’s cool Edge Bar. Nothing says “I love you” like a drink with that panoramic ocean backdrop.

The restaurants are incredible too, especially if you want to dine under the stars. Duo is fantastic for intimate fine dining right on the sand. And you can’t skip stargazing on the private beach after an amazing meal.

Half Moon Bay, California

DreamArtist

Half Moon Bay has a rugged coastline, lush green hills, and a scenic highway that gives it the feel of the Irish or U.K. countryside rather than California. Despite its remote feel, it’s actually only 40 miles north of Santa Cruz and 28 miles south of San Francisco. This charming town offers attractions such as coastal hikes, beautiful golf courses, expansive Northern California beaches and the luxurious Ritz Carlton.

Despite these big draws, Half Moon Bay remains a small town with a population of only 11,000 and a historic Main Street that spans just a couple of blocks. Whether you’re planning the most romantic U.S. getaways for a wedding in California, visiting San Francisco or seeking a romantic resort along Highway One, Half Moon Bay is the spot.

Little Torch Key, Florida

Monkey Business Images

Even though you’ll need a ticket for a boat or seaplane, you don’t need a passport to get to the beautiful and peaceful Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. It’s the only private island, adults-only resort in the U.S. It’s not exactly deserted, but there are never more than 60 guests staying in the resort’s thatched-roof accommodations spread across 4.5 acres in the Florida Keys.

You can wander along paths made of crushed seashells that lead to hidden hammocks, fire pits, turquoise coves and the spa, where you can enjoy treatments inspired by body care rituals from Bali and Thailand. If you can motivate yourself to leave the outdoor bath, you can participate in a sunrise yoga class or borrow complimentary kayaks, paddleboards and Hobie Cats. Explore the mangroves, and look for seabirds and marine life.

Steamboat, Colorado

Uriel Mont

The scenery around Steamboat is just breathtaking. You’ve got the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop for any activity you choose. In the winter, there’s nothing better than cuddling up next to a cozy fireplace with hot cocoa after a long day of skiing together. The most romantic U.S. getaways in Colorado are best in the summer when the hiking trails are spectacular for holding hands and taking in nature.

Picture strolling down the main street while admiring the little shops or stopping for a kiss in the gazebo at the park. Imagine having a delicious meal at one of their quiet restaurants with soft lighting, looking out at the mountains.

You can also take a hot air balloon ride at sunrise over the peaks to see Colorado from a whole new perspective. And the luxurious resorts there like the Steamboat Grand Hotel are so couple-oriented, with outdoor hot tubs, massage packages, and incredible service to help you totally unwind and relax into each other.

Charleston, South Carolina

You could spend your days wandering through the beautiful historic downtown holding hands, popping into all the quaint shops and cafes. Have romantic horse-drawn carriage rides through the historic neighborhoods. And once the sun goes down, stroll along the waterfront promenade taking in the lush gardens and Spanish-moss covered oaks.

You have to stay at the Francis Marion Hotel. It’s just dripping with old-world Southern romance. Have afternoon tea in the lush interior courtyard, then enjoy the sunset from your balcony while looking out at the harbor.

Another must is enjoying a fancy meal at FIG restaurant. They have incredible low-country cuisine with views of the water and stars twinkling above. And you can’t miss catching live jazz at the Jazz Corner. Slow dance the night away to feel major sparks. If you want to venture outside the city, the Angel Oak tree on Johns Island is immense and magical. It’s the perfect spot to share a picnic lunch and admire nature’s beauty together.

Miami Beach, Florida

Dean Drobot

Miami is known for its vibrant atmosphere, making it a popular choice for couples. The Setai elevates this experience with its stunning 100,000 square feet of tropical gardens, adorned with golden Buddha statues and the soothing sound of trickling water, creating a serene oasis in the heart of South Beach.

The accommodations are breathtaking, featuring marble and rich wood finishes, along with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the dazzling skyline and ocean views. Guests can indulge in champagne while relaxing in spacious jacuzzi tubs, watching the sun set over the waves.

A highlight of the stay is the 24-hour unlimited access to the exclusive BEACH CLUB, which offers plush daybeds, cabana service and an infinity pool that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. It’s the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the tropical surroundings.

Miami’s renowned restaurant scene is not to be missed, and Seafire Grill is a must-visit. With its beachside views and cozy firepit, patrons can also enjoy delicious seafood that pairs perfectly with a romantic evening under the stars.

Amangani, Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Imagine starting each morning with a rejuvenating yoga session or a hike, soaking in the breathtaking views of the Grand Teton mountains. Afterward, enjoy a five-star breakfast in bed while gazing at the majestic peaks. Those romantic cabins create a sense of a private mountain paradise.

Afternoons can be spent unwinding in outdoor hot springs, participating in a cooking class or indulging in spa treatments side by side. As the sun sets, share a slow dance under the stars from a private balcony. For dinner, savor a gourmet meal at the hotel’s Cliffhouse restaurant, renowned as one of the best in the country. With stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, dining there feels like being inside of a postcard.

Guests will experience pampering with high-end amenities, including personal guides and chefs who cater to every whim. While it may be a splurge, the memories created will last a lifetime.

AzmanL

You really can’t go wrong wherever you choose, as long as you’re together. The important thing is making memories. Why not flip a coin or close your eyes and point to decide?