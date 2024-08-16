They say that traveling to Miami with friends can lead to major drama. Thankfully, the coastal Floridian city has countless restaurant options where you can resolve any disputes over authentic and delicious Cuban cuisine. If that’s not your cup of tea, maybe brunch at one of El Bagel’s multiple locations is more your speed or a waterfront meal at Klaw. The best restaurants in Miami can get pretty expensive, but that shouldn’t deter you from checking at least a few of them out during your travels.

Though we could name multiple hotspots around the busy city to consider booking reservations, we’re keeping it simple and breaking down the best of the best across different types of cuisine. No matter if you’re all about fine dining experiences, or simply looking to snag the best tacos Miami has to offer, we’ve got you covered.

For Brunch: El Bagel

(Photo via elbagel.com)

Since finding success with their weekend pop-up shop, El Bagel has transitioned to a full-blown Miami shop with numerous locations for you to visit. Mimo is open from 8 AM to 2 PM from Wednesday through to Monday, and the Coconut Grove joint keeps the same hours. Breakfast lovers can order classic favorites here, such as breakfast sandwiches with thick-cut bacon and eggs, or take their tastebuds to new heights with guava marmalade, cream cheese and potato sticks on their bagel.

To Get Your Italian Fix: Miami Slice

(Photo via miamislicepizza.com)

It’s hard to go wrong with a fresh slice of ‘za, but if you’re after what the best Miami restaurants have to offer, you’ll want to make sure Midtown’s Miami Slice is on your radar. The beloved brand has gone viral on Instagram thanks to its aesthetically pleasing pies, which taste just as good as they look. If you want to find out for yourself, you’ll want to arrive early – and with patience – as Slice doesn’t accept reservations. It’s known to be a local hotspot on weekends, so tourists might have more luck dining here throughout the week.

The Menu at Phuc Yea Is Even Better Than Their Name

(Photo via phucyea.com)

Now that we’ve caught your attention with their bold name, it’s time for Phuc Yea’s modern Vietnamese cuisine to blow you away. Caramel chicken wings, seafood curry and PY noodles are all big hits, and if you plan on drinking with your meal you’ll be pleased to know that their happy hour options won’t break the bank.

One of the Best Restaurants in Miami for Waterfront Dining Is Klaw

(Photo via klawrestaurant.com)

It’s hard to avoid the water when you’re in the 305. Not everyone is keen to don a wetsuit and surf the waves coming in, but tourists and locals alike take advantage of the stunning views while eating beautifully prepared food. Klaw is among the best restaurants in Miami for its waterfront location alone, but indulging in its seafood menu options while laughing with friends on the rooftop bar is arguably the ultimate way to spend a night out.

For Greek Lovers: Mandolin Aegean Bistro

(Photo via Mandolin Restaurants/Facebook)

Heading overseas to Greece for food and views is high on the bucket lists of many travel enthusiasts. Unfortunately, making it there isn’t always easy or affordable, but at least there are restaurants like Mandolin Aegean Bistro to help bridge the gap. They offer some of the highest-praised Greek and Turkish cuisine one can find in Miami, and their refreshing wine selection will help you relax and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere even more.

Find Authentic Cuban Dishes at Café La Trova

(Photo via Cafe la Trova Miami/Facebook)

Looking for live entertainment while you dine? Café La Trova can make your dreams come true! The buzzworthy restaurant is the brainchild of James Beard and Michelle Bernstein, who serve slightly upscale Cuban dishes to hungry patrons. The music paired with Julio Cabrera’s cocktail menu has helped to keep La Trova on the World’s 50 Best Bars list consistently; just one trip and you’ll see why.

Stubborn Seed Is a Must-Visit Michelin-Starred Joint

(Photo via stubbornseed.com)

Many of the best restaurants in Miami have achieved Michelin stars, but none stand out from the competition quite like Stubborn Seed. Here, you can find some of Florida’s most elevated food, from the eight-course tasting menu with lacquered Japanese Wagyu striploin to a selection of a la carte menu options. Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford oversees the joint, proving he’s beyond worthy of the reality series champion title.

Enjoy the Flavors of Southeast Asia at Ghee Indian Kitchen

(Photo via gheemiami.com)

Niven Patel’s Ghee Indian Kitchen might be just the spice you’ve been craving lately. If you can hold your hunger long enough, the $65 tasting menu will introduce you to the chef’s most popular items, some of which include ghost pepper cheddar naan and smoked lamb neck.

For Tacos: Taquiza North Beach

(Photo via Taquiza Tacos/Facebook)

Last, but certainly not least on our best restaurants in Miami round-up is Taquiza, which now has just one location in North Beach. Chef Steve Santana runs the waterfront business, serving up perfectly paired ingredients on handmade blue-masa corn tortillas that he now supplies to over half his competitors in Miami. Taquiza is well-known for its totopos, or homemade tortilla chips, which will have you plotting your next visit before your meal ends.