A woman on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles woke up to find her hair mysteriously braided. The passenger, identified as Danielle, shared her unsettling experience on TikTok. Her story sparked a mix of amusement and concern among viewers.

Danielle, known on TikTok as @realdanieb, boarded an early morning flight on March 15, 2025, expecting nothing more than a routine trip. Like many long-flight travelers, she planned to catch up on some sleep. “When I get on the plane, I don’t sleep. I hibernate, OK?” Danielle explained in her viral video. “As soon as the plane takes off, I’m knocked out.”

Little did she know that her deep slumber would lead to an unexpected hair transformation. Danielle recounted being briefly awakened by the sound of a camera shutter but dismissed it, assuming someone was simply taking photos during the flight. It wasn’t until she arrived at her Airbnb in Los Angeles that she made the startling discovery – a braid in her hair that wasn’t there when she boarded the plane.

The Hair “Braid Bandit” Mystery

Perplexed by the sudden appearance of the braid, Danielle initially wondered if it was a quirk of the wig she had recently purchased. However, she quickly realized that the only plausible explanation was that someone on the flight had taken it upon themselves to braid her hair while she slept.

In her TikTok video, which has amassed over 1.2 million views, Danielle humorously addressed the unknown hair stylist: “Man that braided my hair while I was asleep on the plane, I need you to come forth immediately.” She urged the passenger to explain their actions, expressing her discomfort with the situation.

The incident quickly stirred up a mix of reactions online. Some people found it hilarious, while others were unsettled by how someone had crossed personal boundaries by touching a stranger without permission. A few even compared it to “The Midnight Barber” from The Mighty Boosh—a bizarre and funny sketch about a guy who secretly cuts people’s hair while they’re asleep.

As of now, American Airlines has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. In a follow-up video styled as a “breaking news” update, Danielle revealed that she has yet to hear from the airline or the person responsible, whom she playfully dubbed the “Braid Bandit.”