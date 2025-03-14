On Thursday evening, passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 1006 faced a harrowing ordeal when their aircraft caught fire upon landing at Denver International Airport. The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 172 passengers and six crew members. The flight was originally en route from Colorado Springs to Dallas-Fort Worth when the crew reported engine vibrations.

This prompted the pilots to divert the aircraft to Denver International Airport, where the situation rapidly escalated upon landing. CNN reports indicate that initially, the pilot had informed air traffic controllers that the issue was not an emergency, stating, “Nah, we just have a high engine vibration so we are cruising slower than normal.” However, the calm demeanor quickly changed as the plane touched down in Denver.

Flames Erupt On The Tarmac

As the aircraft taxied towards gate C38, disaster struck. Witnesses reported seeing flames erupting from one of the engines, accompanied by thick black smoke billowing into the air. The situation turned critical, with someone on the radio urgently calling out, “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday! Mayday! … engine fire!”

An American Airlines plane carrying 178 people caught fire on the tarmac after making an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening, forcing many passengers to evacuate by climbing out onto a wing and with emergency slides. Airport officials said 12 passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Passenger Gabrielle Hibbitts recounted the terrifying moments to CBS News Colorado: “As soon as the plane landed, we smelled this weird burning plastic smell and then everybody started screaming and saying there was a fire.”

In the face of danger, the crew and passengers acted swiftly. Dramatic images and videos captured at the scene show dozens of passengers exiting the aircraft through various means. Some evacuated using emergency slides, while others were seen standing on the plane’s wing as smoke filled the air around them.

Reactions Following The Fire On The American Airlines Plane

Denver Fire Department quickly responded to the incident, and ground crews worked diligently to extinguish the fire. Footage from inside the airport showed the bright orange flames and black smoke dissipating into a misty white haze as the fire was brought under control.

While all passengers and crew members survived the ordeal, twelve individuals were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. American Airlines has since dispatched a replacement aircraft and crew to assist the affected passengers in continuing their journey to Dallas.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident. Additionally, on Friday morning, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced its intention to investigate the event thoroughly. American Airlines released a statement expressing gratitude to their crew members, Denver International Airport team, and first responders for their “quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority.”