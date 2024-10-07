The Travel Noire Awards continue to honor Black-owned enterprises for their ingenuity, cultural legacy, and entrepreneurial spirit. These accolades bring attention to the varied and abundant travel options. They entice people to seek out places that provide an ideal balance of luxury and authentic local culture. The dedication to quality and enthusiasm for creating unforgettable experiences are evident in each winner in the Experiences category. Here are the 2024 Travel Noire Awards Winners in the Experiences category, covering everything from lavish retreats to culinary pleasures.

Top Black-Owned Luxury Experience

Spice Island Resort

Spice Island Resort is located in the middle of Grenada and offers a sanctuary of peace and elegance. This multi-award-winning resort, owned by the Hopkin family, provides Caribbean charm and unbeatable luxury. Guests are treated to stunning beachfront views, exquisite cuisine, and several wellness activities that make every stay better than the last. The resort’s dedication to sustainability and community involvement adds to its allure, making it a popular choice for travelers who want to unwind and learn about different cultures.

Top Black-Owned Wide Open Spaces Experience

African Bush Camps – Safari Experiences

African Bush Camps offer an unparalleled safari experience across Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia for those yearning for adventure. Founded by Beks Ndlovu, a professional safari guide, the company provides immersive wildlife experiences while emphasizing conservation and community empowerment. Guests can explore the landscapes of Africa, witness the majestic Big Five, and engage with local cultures meaningfully. This safari experience also teaches guests about the fragile balance of nature and the significance of preserving it.

Top Black-Owned Restaurant

Morrow’s – New Orleans

Morrow’s is a family-owned restaurant led by Larry Morrow and his mother, Chef Lenora Chong. The restaurant serves an excellent combination of Korean and Creole cuisine. Known for its buzzing atmosphere and mouth-watering dishes, Morrow’s has become a beloved spot for locals and tourists. No matter what you choose from Morrow’s—their signature Korean BBQ wings or a bowl of classic gumbo—you can be sure that it will be an exceptional meal that reflects the diverse culture of New Orleans.