The Travel Noire Awards 2024 has once again spotlighted destinations that resonate deeply with Black travelers worldwide. This year, the Destinations category showcases culturally exciting locations with stunning natural scenery that welcome and celebrate every aspect of Black backgrounds. Perhaps you need thrills, peace of mind, or a new abode; these renowned places have it all. Let’s look into the winners of this year’s awards, exploring what makes each destination a standout choice.

Top Stateside Vacation

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston’s well-preserved architecture, cobblestone streets, and Southern hospitality continue to entice visitors year after year. The city’s complex history, including its role in the slave trade, is thoughtfully presented through various museums and historic sites. These provide important educational experiences for travelers. Food is also central to Charleston’s appeal, with low-country cuisine taking center stage. From fresh seafood to classic Southern dishes, the city’s restaurants offer a taste of regional flavors and traditions. Plus, Charleston’s beautiful beaches, such as Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island, provide opportunities for relaxation and water activities.

Top International Vacation

Bahia, Brazil

Bahia, Brazil, takes the crown as the Favorite International Vacay, and it’s easy to see why. Known for its Afro-Brazilian culture, Bahia is a melting pot of music, dance, and excellent food. The region’s capital, Salvador, is famous for its lively festivals, colorful colonial architecture, and the rhythmic beats of samba and capoeira that fill the streets. In addition, Bahia’s rich history, rooted in African heritage, offers travelers a unique opportunity to connect with the past while enjoying the present. Visitors can explore the Pelourinho district, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or relax on the stunning beaches of Morro de São Paulo.

Top All-Inclusive Vacation

La Casa de la Playa by Xcaret – Playa del Carmen, México

La Casa de la Playa by Xcaret in Playa del Carmen epitomizes luxury and relaxation. This exclusive resort balances the natural beauty of the Riviera Maya with top-notch amenities and services. Guests can indulge in gourmet dining, rejuvenate at the world-class spa, or explore the nearby natural parks and archaeological sites. Additionally, the resort’s architecture perfectly integrates with the surrounding jungle and beach, providing a serene escape for travelers.

Top Destinations For Black Expats To Relocate

Limón, Costa Rica

Limón, Costa Rica, has emerged as a top choice for Black expats seeking a new home. This Caribbean coastal city is popular for its rainforests, beaches, and Afro-Caribbean culture. Limón offers a laid-back lifestyle with a strong sense of community, making it an attractive option for those looking to relocate. The city’s cultural diversity is reflected in its festivals, music, and cuisine, providing fulfilling experiences for newcomers. With its welcoming atmosphere and emphasis on sustainability, Limón is a haven for those seeking a balanced and enriching life.

Top Budget-Friendly Destination Dupes

Curaçao (Dupe for St. Martin)

Curaçao offers a slice of paradise without breaking the bank. Often compared to St. Martin, Curaçao boasts stunning beaches, coral reefs, and a storied cultural heritage. Its capital, Willemstad, is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its colorful Dutch colonial architecture and lively waterfront. Travelers can enjoy a range of affordable activities, from snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters to exploring the island’s diverse cuisine influenced by African, Dutch, and Caribbean flavors. Curaçao’s friendly locals and relaxed vibe make it an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers seeking a tropical escape.