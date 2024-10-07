The 2024 Travel Noire Awards have once again shone a spotlight on the most influential and inspiring figures in travel. This year’s Creatives category celebrates individuals who have made impacts on the travel industry. They inspire others to explore the world and embrace new cultures. Let’s look at the stories of two exceptional winners who have captured the hearts of travelers worldwide.

Celebrity Travel Experience That Brought All The Vibes

Kelis In Africa

Kelis, the Grammy-nominated singer and chef, has taken the travel world by storm with her awe-inspiring trips across Africa. Her Instagram posts have rekindled love for the continent among her fans and inspired countless others to consider embarking on their own African adventures. The 45-year-old star’s viral African vacation began in January 2024 when she shared a video of the marketplaces in Zanzibar. From there, Kelis took her followers on a virtual tour across the continent, showcasing various African nations’ beauty and long-standing cultures.

Since then, Kelis has continued her African adventures with stops in Zambia, where she explored unspoiled wilderness and had great opportunities to see wildlife up close. Gorilla trekking in Rwanda allowed her to see these magnificent animals in their environment. Similarly, Rwanda’s history and path to optimism and hope profoundly affected her. Kelis also wowed followers with stunning vistas of Kenya’s Sleeping Warrior Hills, showcasing the country’s natural gems. She has also visited Botswana, where encounters with giraffes left followers in awe of the continent’s diverse wildlife.

Travel Influencer Of The Year

Cedric Wood

Cedric Wood, known on social media as “Cedtripping,” is a clinical pharmacist by day and a passionate traveler by choice. He has visited over 75 countries, documenting his journeys primarily on Instagram and TikTok. Cedric’s commitment to creating authentic, honest, fun, and inspirational content sets his content and storytelling apart.

Growing up in the small town of Timmonsville, South Carolina, Cedric never imagined he would become an avid world traveler. However, a trip to Liberia, Africa, in 2012 opened his eyes to a new world of beauty and possibilities. Cedric’s mission goes beyond simply showcasing luxurious destinations. He aims to inspire Black people to travel the world and experience the joy of learning about other cultures.

Wood’s content provides valuable tips, information, and inspiration, breaking down barriers and misconceptions about international travel. Cedric’s notable achievements include curating group trips, such as the Raising the Bar in Zanzibar event, which allowed 20 people to experience travel through his lens. He has a special connection with African destinations, emphasizing the importance of exploring one’s heritage and roots. Cedric consistently demonstrates that international travel can be both luxurious and affordable.