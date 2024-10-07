The 2024 Travel Noire Awards have unveiled their winners. This year’s winners spotlight exceptional individuals, destinations, and experiences that redefine the essence of travel for the Black community. These accolades honor travel excellence and inspire a diverse audience to explore the world with renewed curiosity and appreciation. For a complete list of winners and more details, enjoy the stories behind these celebrated destinations and experiences, and let them guide your next travel adventure.

Destinations

Top Stateside Vacation

Winner: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston’s well-preserved architecture, cobblestone streets, and Southern hospitality continue to charm visitors year after year. The city’s complex history, including its role in the slave trade, is thoughtfully presented through various museums and historic sites, offering important educational experiences for travelers.

Food is central to Charleston’s appeal, with low country cuisine taking center stage. From fresh seafood to classic Southern dishes, the city’s restaurants offer a taste of regional flavors and traditions. In addition, Charleston’s beautiful beaches, such as Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island, provide opportunities for relaxation and water activities.

Top International Vacation

Winner: Bahia, Brazil

Bahia, Brazil, takes the crown as the Favorite International Vacay, and it’s easy to see why. Known for its Afro-Brazilian culture, Bahia is a melting pot of music, dance, and excellent food. The region’s capital, Salvador, is famous for its lively festivals, colorful colonial architecture, and the rhythmic beats of samba and capoeira that fill the streets.

Furthermore, Bahia’s rich history, rooted in African heritage, offers travelers a unique opportunity to connect with the past while enjoying the present. Visitors can explore the Pelourinho district, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or relax on the stunning beaches of Morro de São Paulo.

Top All-Inclusive Vacation

Winner: La Casa de la Playa by Xcaret — Playa del Carmen, México

La Casa de la Playa by Xcaret in Playa del Carmen epitomizes luxury and relaxation. This exclusive resort balances the natural beauty of the Riviera Maya with top-notch amenities and services. Guests can indulge in gourmet dining, rejuvenate at the world-class spa, or explore the nearby natural parks and archaeological sites.

Additionally, the resort’s architecture perfectly integrates with the surrounding jungle and beach, providing a serene escape for travelers.

Top Destinations For Black Expats To Relocate

Winner: Limón, Costa Rica

Limón, Costa Rica, has emerged as a top choice for Black expats seeking a new home. This Caribbean coastal city is known for its rainforests, beaches, and Afro-Caribbean culture. Limón offers a relaxed lifestyle and strong community, making it appealing to those seeking relocation.

The city’s cultural diversity is reflected in its festivals, music, and cuisine, providing fulfilling experiences for newcomers. With its welcoming atmosphere and emphasis on sustainability, Limón is a haven for those seeking a balanced and enriching life.

Top Budget-Friendly Destination Dupes

Winner: Curaçao (Dupe for St. Martin)

Joining the list of winners is Curaçao, which offers a slice of paradise without breaking the bank. Often compared to St. Martin, Curaçao boasts stunning beaches, coral reefs, and a storied cultural heritage. Its capital, Willemstad, is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its colorful Dutch colonial architecture and lively waterfront.

Travelers can enjoy a range of affordable activities, from snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters to exploring the island’s diverse cuisine influenced by African, Dutch, and Caribbean flavors. Curaçao’s friendly locals and relaxed vibe make it an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers seeking a tropical escape.

Vacation Of The Year

Winner: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, has earned the title of Vacation of the Year in the 2024 Travel Noire Awards — and it’s easy to see why. Nestled between majestic mountains and the expansive Atlantic Ocean, this coastal gem offers a perfect mix of vibrant culture, diverse cuisine, and luxurious experiences. Whether you’re after world-class music, mouthwatering food, or unforgettable adventures, Cape Town has something to offer every kind of traveler.

Experiences

Top Black-Owned Luxury Experience

Winner: Spice Island Resort

Spice Island Resort is located in the middle of Grenada and offers a sanctuary of peace and elegance. This multi-award-winning resort, owned by the Hopkin family, provides Caribbean charm and unbeatable luxury. Guests are treated to stunning beachfront views, exquisite cuisine, and several wellness activities that make every stay better than the last. The resort’s dedication to sustainability and community involvement adds to its allure, making it a popular choice for travelers who want to unwind and learn about different cultures.

Top Black-Owned Wide Open Spaces Experience

Winner: African Bush Camps — Safari Experiences

Rightfully among the list of winners is African Bush Camps, which offers an unparalleled safari experience across Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia for those yearning for adventure. Founded by Beks Ndlovu, a professional safari guide, the company provides immersive wildlife experiences while emphasizing conservation and community empowerment. Guests can explore the landscapes of Africa, witness the majestic Big Five, and engage with local cultures in a meaningful way. This safari experience also teaches guests about the fragile balance of nature and the significance of preserving it.

Top Black-Owned Restaurant

Winner: Morrow’s — New Orleans

Morrow’s is a family-owned restaurant led by Larry Morrow and his mother, Chef Lenora Chong. The restaurant serves an excellent combination of Korean and Creole cuisine. Known for its buzzing atmosphere and mouthwatering dishes, Morrow’s has become a beloved spot for locals and tourists. No matter what you choose from Morrow’s — their signature Korean BBQ wings or a bowl of classic gumbo — you can be sure that it will be an exceptional meal that reflects the diverse culture of New Orleans.

Creatives

Celebrity Travel Experience That Brought All The Vibes

Winner: Kelis In Africa

With her captivating journeys across Africa, grammy-nominated singer and chef Kelis has made waves in the travel world. Through her Instagram, she’s reignited a passion for the continent among her fans and inspired many others to explore Africa for themselves.

The 45-year-old star’s viral African adventure began in January 2024, when she posted a video from the vibrant marketplaces of Zanzibar. Since then, Kelis has taken her followers on a virtual tour, highlighting the stunning landscapes, rich cultures, and timeless traditions of several African nations.

Travel Influencer Of The Year

Winner: Cedric Wood

Cedric Wood, better known on social media as “Cedtripping,” is a clinical pharmacist by profession and an avid traveler by passion. Having explored over 75 countries, he shares his adventures primarily on Instagram and TikTok. What makes Cedric stand out is his dedication to creating authentic, engaging, and inspirational content, bringing a unique blend of honesty and fun to his storytelling that resonates with his audience.