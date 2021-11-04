15 Things To Keep In Mind Before You Travel To Ghana

Ghana just feels like home, according to many Black travelers. And while the country has increased in popularity since 2019’s Year of Return, there are still tons of Diasporans who long to visit the West African nation.

As we recently reported, the popular Afrochella event has been confirmed to return in late December, so the country will be on everyone’s radar as we prepare to close out 2021.

If you do have plans to travel to the country, you want to make sure you are fully prepared and up-to-date on what’s needed before you go and once on the ground. Of course, we’ve got you covered!

From 80 different languages, beaches, and visa requirements, here’s a list of 15 things to know before visiting Ghana.