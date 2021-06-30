Photo Credit: Photo by Graca Assane
Beach Me Please: 10 Spectacular Turks & Caicos Beaches
Turks & Caicos is the name of an archipelago of 40 islands and cays, with some of the most expensive real estate in the Caribbean. The beaches match the prestige; wide stretches of sugary sand and warm, inviting waters.
While there are some similarities, no two beaches are exactly alike. Some have more tourists, such as Grace Bay, arguably the most impressive, while Long Bay Beach (with its shipwreck) and Malcolm’s Road Beach are great for thrill seekers.
Check out these ten fabulous Turks & Caicos beaches when you visit.
1. Grace Bay Beach
Located on the north coast of Providenciales, Grace Bay needs no introduction, and it is synonymous with excellence. It has received numerous accolades, and being free of rocks and pollution (for the most part) it’s great for an aimless stroll.
According to Visit Turks & Caicos Islands, Grace Bay has consistently ranked first or second place on the World Travel Awards’ list of leading beaches, as well as Trip Advisor’s World Best Beaches.
Not surprisingly, some of the most luxurious villas and resorts open out to this white sand paradise. One such example is Amazing Grace, with five bedrooms.
2. Leeward Beach
If you want a less touristy alternative to Grace Bay, Leeward Beach in Providenciales is for you.
It’s pristine, and the stark turquoise-blue of its waters is best appreciated aerially. On a busy day, you’ll find tour boats and kayaks dotting the water, which is famous for its calm.
Grab a coffee and watch the Leeward sunrise, or a cocktail for the sunset. They are among the finest not just in Turks, but in all the Caribbean.
3. Long Bay Beach
Long Bay Beach visitors enjoy paddleboarding, swimming, and flying kites, and if you look out into the distance, you’ll see the La Famille Express, otherwise known as the Long Bay shipwreck.
In the 1950s, this ship started its career in the colder waters of what used to be The Soviet Union. After doing many tours over the years, it was decommissioned in the 1990s. Today, it is stuck in the sands of Long Bay, due to Hurricane Frances in 2004. It hasn’t budged since.
The best way to visit the ship is by watercraft. But don’t attempt to climb it, as there are sharp edges, chipped paint, and other hazards.
4. Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay is a three-quarter mile stretch of sand. Visit Turks & Caicos Islands states that “at the north end is a great beach with turquoise water, while the southern side offers a sheltered lagoon with crystal clear water and soft sand.”
Tap into your inner Steve Irwin by studying the curious iguanas that frequent the bushland and dunes of Half Moon Bay. However tempting it may be to feed them, don’t. They will come to expect humans to provide food, and lose the ability to seek it for themselves.
5. Governor's Beach
Most consider Governor’s Beach to be the best on Grand Turk, and the name comes from the governor’s quarters just a short distance away.
The sand has the same sugary quality as other Turks beaches, but with a slightly pinkish hue.
The snorkeling is decent enough, so long as you don’t expect to see the kind of coral reefs at other Turks beaches. The most you will see here are a few sea fans and some fish- nothing like what is native to Malcolm’s Road Beach.
6. Pine Cay Beach
Pine Cay Beach is poised between North Caicos and Providenciales, and is home to the Meridian Club, a resort of villas and other residences for rent.
This club, much like the beach itself, is laid back, and guests staying there have access to kayaks, paddleboards, and water bicycles free of charge.
Pine Cay consists of mostly flat terrain, home to a variety of tropical birds, and a special species of pine tree indigenous to the Caribbean.
7. Sapodilla Bay
Sapodilla Bay is smaller than the other beaches, but it has some of the most gentle water you can find. If you’re traveling with little ones, consider an accommodation on Sapodilla, as it is perfect for them.
Interested in a bit of maritime history? Next to the beach, you’ll find Sapodilla Hill, with inscriptions from pirates and sailors dating back centuries. The hill is a protected historical site, and there are hefty fines for vandalism.
If you’re hankering for a meal or snack, walk over to Las Brisas restaurant, serving Caribbean fare, tapas, fresh sushi and more.
8. Cedar Point
Load your 4 x 4 with some beers and water and head to Cedar Point Beach in the Middle Caicos, which is quite remote. It beckons adventure seekers and nature lovers.
As Visit Turks and Caicos Islands explains, the beach gets its name “from the dense forest of casuarina trees (or Australian Pines) that line the coast, which are often referred to as cedars.”
The beauty of this beach is in the incredible views, miles of clear water, and the sandbars, which are known to shift on occasion.
9. Malcolm's Road Beach
Malcolm’s Road Beach is a bit out of the way, but if you’re willing to make the journey, it’s a great choice for water sports lovers, particularly experienced divers.
Be sure to familiarize yourself with wind conditions and currents if you intend to do shore diving. You can explore the colorful coral reefs approximately 500 feet from shore, and the coral wall, about 1,600 feet from shore.
For preservation purposes, artificial reef balls can be found close to the shore, intended to “shelter fish, reduce beach erosion, and facilitate coral growth.”
10. Water Cay Beach
Water Cay beach is part of an uninhabited island, and because of this, there’s a certain wild but charming quality to it, due to minimal human presence.
Cliffs of weathered limestone greet the water as it breaks on shore. If you’re looking for an environmentally friendly way to access Water Cay, take a paddleboard (if you have the stamina) or a kayak from Leeward Bay.
Some cruises are known to stop here on island hopping excursions, allowing passengers to disembark for snorkeling and iguana sightings.