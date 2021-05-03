Photo Credit: Jopwell
10 Attractions And Things To Do Near Lake Lanier
Georgia’s Lake Lanier has a spooky history. However, at just an hour north of Atlanta, that doesn’t stop locals and tourists from visiting the lake in the warmer months.
If you happen to be one of the people who want to visit the lake but stay away from the actual waters, we don’t blame you, there are plenty of other activities to do nearby. Here are 10 things you can do near Georgia’s Lake Lanier.
1. Treetop Quest Gwinnett
With 7 courses and a unique harness-free course, Treetop Quest Gwinnett is a nature adventure park. Explore Georgia’s “best-kept secret” while you jump tree to tree through obstacles and zip lines.
2. Mall of Georgia
Mall of Georgia is the biggest shopping mall located in Gwinnett County, Georgia, just a few miles away from Lake Lanier. The mall has every retail store and business you can think of.
3. Legacy & Fox Creek Golf
The ultimate golf destination, Legacy Golf Course features an 18-hole, par-58 golf course. Legacy Golf also has a driving range fit for a pro golfer.
4. Main Street Gainesville
Downtown Gainesville, the place to be for all things shopping, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife. Main Street is filled with over 50 different businesses. Bring your walking shoes and get a taste of the city near Lake Lanier.
5. Don Carter State Park
Georgia’s newest state park, Don Carter is set on 38,000 acre Lake Lanier. The large man-made swimming beach with a conjoined bathhouse, boat docks, and a trail for hikers and bikers to explore the forest— are all attractions that set Don Carter apart from the rest.
Recommendation: Try an overnight stay at the state park.
6. Buford Dam
While the actual Buford Dam is not open for touring at this time, the part of Buford Dam Park that sits on the edge of Lake Lanier is ready for you to explore. The 3.8-mile trail through the park showcases the beautiful views of the lake, river scenery, as well as rare wildflowers.
7. Lanier Islands Beach and Water Park
If you are looking for a bit of adventure, check out Lanier Island Beach & Water Park. Start the day off with fun and exciting rides that will remind you of everything summer has to offer. The Water Park at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands has something for everyone in the family, from toddlers to teens and adults. If you are really looking for a challenge, the vertical plummets and over the water zip line will fulfill your needs.
8. Pelican Pete's Tiki Bar & Grill
After a long day of boating on the lake, park your boat at Pelican Pete’s Tiki Bar & Grill for unbeatable lake views, live music, and what many consider the best food and drinks on the lake.
9. Atlanta Botanical Garden, GAINESVILLE
Atlanta’s Botanical Garden is a major attraction to those visiting the Metro Atlanta area. However, many don’t realize there is an extension to the garden a few miles away in the city of Gainesville. When spending a weekend in Lake Lanier take the short trip to Gainesville’s Botanical Gardens to experience the “largest conservation nursery in the Southeast”.