10 Places In Suriname You Should Check Out When Visiting

Located in South America’s northeastern region, Suriname combines rainforest, stunning rivers and great ethnic diversity. This small South American country, founded by The Dutch in the 17th century, offers dense and untamed inner jungles as well as lively modern cities with shopping malls, restaurants and vibrant nightlife.

Its population is composed of Blacks, Chinese, Indians, Indonesians, Dutch and British descendants. This melting pot makes Suriname a unique place, with different faces, languages, culture and religions.

Travel Noire has rounded up 10 places to check out in Suriname during your next visit.