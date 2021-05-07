10 Haitian-Owned Beauty And Wellness Brands To Support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karré Beauty LLC (@karre_beauty)

Karré Beauty is a 100% natural and handmade skincare line located in Gainesville, Florida. The wellness brand infuses various oils together that are beneficial for all types of skin. Also, there are body lush, face & body oil, and hydrating clay masks products included in their line that comes in modern glass tins.

The vegan approach to skincare and the homemade manufacturing of the owner’s products shows us how much she cares about the everlasting impact of her brand. Items start at $6.