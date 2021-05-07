Photo Credit: Sora Shimazaki
10 Haitian-Owned Beauty And Wellness Brands To Support
First commemorated in 1998, Haitian Heritage Month is recognized in May as a month-long celebration and extension of Haiti’s patriotic day of celebration, Haitian Flag Day. The holiday is only on May 18 but in the United States, Haitians are honored with Haitian Heritage Month to pay homage to the diaspora and their country’s cultural sentiments. While, Haitian Heritage Month is still ongoing, here are 10 Haitian-owned wellness brands you should support!
Karré Beauty
Karré Beauty is a 100% natural and handmade skincare line located in Gainesville, Florida. The wellness brand infuses various oils together that are beneficial for all types of skin. Also, there are body lush, face & body oil, and hydrating clay masks products included in their line that comes in modern glass tins.
The vegan approach to skincare and the homemade manufacturing of the owner’s products shows us how much she cares about the everlasting impact of her brand. Items start at $6.
Haitian Gold Cosmétiques
Haitian Gold Cosmétiques is paving the way with their colorful soaps and body scrubs that are handmade with all natural ingredients. The handcrafted product line includes soaps, scrubs, creams, and beard oil. They are a fair trade business that doesn’t believe in genetically-modified substances being in their products. Items start at $17.
Terra Oils
Terra Oils is redefining hair love with their pure oils that can compliment all hair textures. There is even beard oil included in their hair-care oil products. This brand remains health conscious so that they can produce high quality hair treatments for fragile hair curl patterns. The hair growth oil is one of their most popular items. Products start at $10.
Soleil Beauty
Soleil Beauty uses botanical florals and roots to calm down skin irritation and redness. The brand uses botanical blends that can be steamed for respiratory health and overall skin improvement. The Black woman-owned brand focuses on natural elements from the Earth to give their customers top of line products that they know are healthy on diverse bodies and skin types. Items start at $15.
Shot Of Espresso
Shot Of Espresso is a small skincare brand that highlights women with darker complexions. The all natural essential oil skincare line uses mocha and espresso to rejuvenate skin. There are body scrubs, body butter, and various body oils to indulge in. This up-and-coming skincare company has an extensive line and is run by a young mother who uses her passion for skincare to help others. Items start at $5.
Bliss & Sass
Bliss & Sass is a health and beauty brand that uses rose quartz beauty tools and simple skin care products. The self-care line takes pride in rejuvenating skin through healthy ingredients. The company’s values focus on prioritizing skincare health through their handcrafted products. There are plenty of bath salts and body scrubs to choose from. Items start at $7.
Aromatic Perfume Oils
Aromatic Perfume Oils are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. These floral fragrances are created with love and intention and this is evident through their long-lasting fragrances. The founder, Tatiana Fortune created a high-class perfume bottle line that is supposed to celebrate women through elegant fragrances. Perfumes start at $30.
Bèl Moun Cosmetics
Bèl Moun Cosmetics is a universal essential oil line that has multi-purpose usage for haircare and skincare. They are popular for their hair oils and body scrubs, infusing only the best of ingredients that are non-toxic to the skin. There are no chemicals used. The most common ingredients are turmeric, jojoba oil, avocado oil, grapeseed oil, tea tree, and frankincense.
L'Afrique Candle Company
The L’Afrique Candle Company is a hand-poured soy candle business that was started by a small Haitian entrepreneur who customizes the orders. There are 19 available scents to select from and they all range in fragrance. The company infuses the natural fragrances from other African and Caribbean places around the globe to authentically capture the beautiful fresh scent of Africa, and it’s beautiful culture. Items start at $30.
Shay Pierre Luxury Candles
Shay Pierre Luxury Candles is a soy candle brand company that focuses on bringing peaceful fragrances to everyone’s home. Fragrances range from lavender to Chai spice and their candles have extensive scent selections. Items start at $15.