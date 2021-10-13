10 Black Queens Who Slayed At Miami Carnival 2021

Miami Carnival 2021 just wrapped up, and it was another epic Carnival, its 37th to be exact. With last year’s event being canceled due to the pandemic, people were eager to show up and show out this year by taking part in the United States‘ biggest celebration of Caribbean culture. The multiple days of festivities included events such as the Panorama steel pan show, J’Ouvert, and of course, the grand finale, the parade and concert.

Thousands of men and women representing every Caribbean nation and beyond flocked to Carnival to wine, samba, soca, juke, calypso, and fête wearing their most dazzling ensembles, complete with shining jewels and colorful feathers.

Here are some of our favorite outfits from Miami Carnival 2021. And honestly, we wanted to include them all because everyone looked amazing.