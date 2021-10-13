Photo Credit: Bob Thomas
10 Black Queens Who Slayed At Miami Carnival 2021
Miami Carnival 2021 just wrapped up, and it was another epic Carnival, its 37th to be exact. With last year’s event being canceled due to the pandemic, people were eager to show up and show out this year by taking part in the United States‘ biggest celebration of Caribbean culture. The multiple days of festivities included events such as the Panorama steel pan show, J’Ouvert, and of course, the grand finale, the parade and concert.
Thousands of men and women representing every Caribbean nation and beyond flocked to Carnival to wine, samba, soca, juke, calypso, and fête wearing their most dazzling ensembles, complete with shining jewels and colorful feathers.
Here are some of our favorite outfits from Miami Carnival 2021. And honestly, we wanted to include them all because everyone looked amazing.
1. @asiad.beauty
It’s official…we’re in love with @asiad.beauty‘s hot pink and purple ‘Queen of Sheeba’ outfit.
2. @builtobeontop
@builtobeontop said “Go hard or go home.” Her set appears to be inspired by flames, which is fitting because it is definitely fire.
3. @miss__aude
@miss__aude stepped out to represent the motherland. We see you, queen!
4. @jessleewong
@jessleewong always makes sure to put on for Jamaica. And this Carnival was no exception.
5. @capricurves
@capricurves definitely came through with one of the most creative costumes. An actual tiger face? Now that’s dope.
6. @chana.doll
Representing for Honduras, @chana.doll definitely understood the assignment in every way.
7. @neikki.hott
The category is ‘flawless.’ @neikki.hott is stunning and dripping in jewels.
8. @keepingupwithkheema
It’s the pose, the confidence, the colors, the whole package for us, @keepingupwithkheema.
9. @k.lorene_
This Haitian bombshell did not come to play. @k.lorene_ is showing you how it’s done.
10. @who_is_brooke
Purple passion vibes. We’re loving the different shades in @who_is_brooke‘s costume.
