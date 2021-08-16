Check Out 7 Of The World's Most Breathtaking Mountains

Let’s start with a mountain everybody knows, located on the border of China and Nepal.

The majestic Mount Everest simultaneously inspires awe and fear, because climbers are at the mercy of some brutal elements. For some, the clout that comes with conquering Everest is worth the risk.

According to The Explorer’s Passage, 4,000 climbers have managed this remarkable feat.

One of the leading causes of injury and death when ascending Mount Everest is inexperience. Not only do you need to be in optimal shape, you have to work on your lung capacity to weather extreme altitude changes.

According to Tibet Vista, “many fail to correctly estimate their stamina and physical limit. They have no idea when to stop climbing and return to lower base camp. Instead, they keep ascending, which leads to tragedy.”

Everest climbers have died over the years due to falls, avalanches, altitude illness and hypothermia. In some particularly tragic cases, bodies are left where they are found, preserved by the cold, because transporting them is both costly and dangerous.

With all this in mind, it’s perhaps best to let the pros tackle this bad boy, but at least you can admire Everest in pictures.