In a remarkable turn of events, a woman who fell off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship survived the ordeal after reportedly spending 20 hours at sea.

Port authorities in Zakynthos, Katakolo, and Pylos were reportedly notified October 9 that a woman had gone overboard from Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas. Greece’s Hellenic Coast Guard shared the details in a press release. The maritime authority explained that, October 10, a 44-year-old female El Salvadorian national was saved by a submarine after going overboard. The report said that after she was found, she received first aid.

The source added that a “Madeira-flagged cargo ship” had been helping locate the woman and spotted her floating inside a lifebuoy. She was later transferred to a general hospital in Pyrgos for further examination and monitoring. The woman was reportedly a passenger of “a cruise ship flying the Bahamas flag in the sea area 72 nm (nautical miles) southwest of Zakynthos.”

According to CruiseMapper, the vessel departed Civitavecchia, Italy, October 4 for a weeklong Mediterranean cruise. Video of the rescue shows the woman floating in the lifebuoy as those aboard throw her a lifeline.

What To Do If Someone Goes Overboard While On A Cruise

It’s something you don’t expect to happen, but you should know what to do in the extremely rare event it does. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, there were 212 “man overboard incidents” between 2009 and 2019, averaging 19 per year. The report identified 48 successful rescues.

If you see someone go overboard during a cruise, follow established safety protocols. First, although your instinct may be to jump into the water, especially if the person in danger is someone you know, passengers should not attempt to dive in to save them. With quick action, you should draw attention to the emergency by yelling “man overboard” and alerting cruise staff as quickly as possible. Also, make sure you don’t take your eyes off the person in the water, so you don’t lose sight of them. Additionally, note the time and location of their fall as best you can.

According to Cruise Critic, a cruise ship’s muster crew may call out phrases like “Code Oscar” or “Mr. Mob,” both referencing a man overboard regardless of the fallen passenger’s gender. Per the publication, the ship will likely stop and return to where the person went overboard to attempt a rescue. In addition to crew members performing search-and-rescue operations, other sailing vessels will be informed (in case they can spot and help the fallen person), as will local maritime authorities.

To avoid going overboard, never climb over railings, and avoid excessive alcohol consumption, which can lead to unsafe situations. Also, it’s imperative to pay attention to the information presented in the mandatory safety briefing (aka “muster drill”) at the start of all commercial cruises.