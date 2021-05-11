Win A Year's Worth Of Mexico Vacations By Simply Taking A Photo

One of the destinations that appears to be top of mind right now for those preparing to travel again, is Mexico. The third-largest country in Latin America is a long-time favorite of the wanderlust set with places like Playa del Carmen, Cancún, and Tulum consistently getting major shine on a multitude of Instagram feeds. And now an Insta-photo contest is about to provide one incredibly lucky winner and a companion with a year of free Mexican vacations and tons of social media-worthy content.

VisitMexico.com is asking travelers to share a photo of the most Instagrammable site in Mexico on their Instagram page.

Entrants must be at least 18 years old and can participate in the contest by uploading a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #InstaMexico and the tag @visitmexico. In the caption, mention and describe the place in the photograph as well as the city in which it is located.

If possible, add the location where the photo was taken. The three photos with the most “likes” will enter a final stage where a jury will then determine which photo will be the winner of one year of free travel in Mexico.

According to the website, the contest is based on “the ability and skill of the participants to capture in an image the different destinations of Mexico. The jury will verify the originality of the image as well as basic elements such as composition, lighting, and timing.”

The photographs can be uploaded from anywhere in Mexico but they must be original and verifiable. No photos sourced from internet search engines or image banks are allowed and their use will result in disqualification.

The contest is open to both domestic and international participants. There is no limit on photos to participate but they must be uploaded by June 30, 2021.

For more information about the contest head over to VisitMexico.com. Good luck TN, fam!