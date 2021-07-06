Why Black Expat Will Johnson Swapped His Truck For A Boat To Explore The World

The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything for Will Johnson. He was traveling across the country in his truck and was trying to figure out what to do next.

“I really needed something to cause a spark of living excitement,” Will Johnson wrote on his blog titled The Journey. “I don’t know if it was good or bad that I felt like I had done all I wanted to do. Life seemed to just go on and on too long […]. Internet surfing provided [me] the means to this spark, which ignited my want for more adventure.”

Then, he got an opportunity that he’d been waiting for— the chance to purchase a boat.

While he still has his truck, he bought a Hunter 34 sailboat and named it Voyager. Johnson, who has traveled to more than 30 countries and 48 states, tells Travel Noire that purchasing a boat has been a dream of his for more than a decade.

“I coined the saying some years ago, ‘go places not to see different things but to see things differently.'”

For Johnson, traveling is not just about exploring new cultures, but learning something about himself as well.

His journey so far has involved traveling the Atlantic Ocean, starting in Annapolis, Maryland, and making his way down south. He’s already sailed to the Bahamas and is currently situated in the Dominican Republic where he plans to wait out hurricane season before continuing his journey further south to Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, then making his way back to Panama.

Johnson documents his journey on his blog and YouTube channel Wherewouldwillgo as he highlights his different destinations and inspires people to live life without regrets.

“My advice to people is to learn as much as you can about yourself and others, be grateful for everything that happens in your life, the good, bad, and ugly because all of it shapes your reality, trust your intuition, and listen to the guidance but find out for yourself because everyone’s experience is different,” he said. “Time is limited, so believe in yourself.”