Recent videos circulating social media showcase phone lights swaying on the streets almost as a constellation working together in a single, intelligent entity. Whether from a drone, high-rise building, or balcony—a few videos taking a gander from ground level—place the view of the retaliation coming in the form of a supposed energy weapon used on its citizens. The frequency, though loud on the street, resonates internally like a deep hum vibrating within the skull. Recent reports and videos circulating online, including platforms like Reddit, have raised concerns about the Serbian government’s alleged use of energy weapons to disperse protesters. Specifically, there are allegations regarding the deployment of a prohibited, military-grade sonic weapon during one of the country’s largest rallies.

Serbia has recently been the epicenter of significant anti-government protests, with citizens taking to the streets to voice their discontent. The catalyst for these demonstrations was a tragic incident in Novi Sad, where the collapse of a train station canopy resulted in 15 fatalities and 2 injuries. This event has intensified public scrutiny over governmental accountability and corruption in response to the train station incident.

The Novi Sad Tragedy: A Catalyst for Unrest

On November 1, 2024, a canopy at the Novi Sad train station collapsed, resulting in the death of 15 individuals and 2 injures. Investigations revealed that the construction contract for the canopy had been awarded to a company with alleged ties to government officials, raising suspicions of corruption and negligence. Investigations revealed that the renovation contract for the station was awarded to a consortium of Chinese companies: China Railway International Co., Ltd. and China Communications Construction Company, Ltd. However, scrutiny uncovered that a subcontract was granted to a local Serbian firm, based in Batajnica. This firm is owned by Ljiljana Tripković and Nikola Trivić, who also serves as the company’s director. The nature of this subcontract and its execution have raised suspicions regarding the quality and oversight of the renovation work.

This incident became a focal point for public outrage, symbolizing broader concerns about systemic corruption within Serbia’s infrastructure projects.

The Surge of Student-Led Protests

In response to the tragedy, university students across Serbia mobilized, organizing protests to demand accountability and transparency from the government. These demonstrations (these blockages of educational facilities), initially concentrated in Novi Sad, started in the form of quiet vigils before rapidly expanding to over 400 cities and towns by March 2025 in the form of angrier demonstrations. The students’ demands include a thorough investigation into the Novi Sad incident, the resignation of implicated officials, and comprehensive anti-corruption reforms.

Governmental Response and Political Turmoil

The mounting pressure from the public led to significant political shifts. On March 19, 2025, Prime Minister Miloš Vučević formally resigned, triggering a 30-day period for the formation of a new government or the calling of early elections. Vučević, a prominent figure in the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and an ally of President Aleksandar Vučić, stepped down amid growing demands for accountability.

President Vučić now faces the challenge of nominating a new prime minister by April 18 or proceeding to elections within 45 to 60 days. Opposition parties are advocating for an interim government excluding the SNS, a proposal Vučić has consistently rejected. Recent polls indicate that while the SNS held 48.3% support, public sentiment has shifted due to the recent unrest.

Escalation of Tensions and International Concerns

The protests have not been without tension. Their slogan “corruptions kills” uses a red handprint with the caption “your hands are bloody”. Reports have emerged of pro-government paramilitary veterans and criminal groups establishing a presence at protest sites, raising fears of potential clashes. Activists express concerns that such provocations could lead to violence, potentially providing a pretext for the government to impose stricter measures.

Additionally, allegations have surfaced regarding the use of prohibited sonic devices by security forces during peaceful rallies—showcased by videos circulating online platforms such as Reddit. During a rally in Belgrade, attended by approximately 300,000 individuals, a sudden and intense noise disrupted the event, leading to panic and a brief stampede. Protesters reported symptoms consistent with exposure to sonic weapons, including ear pain, headaches, nausea, and disorientation. These devices emit powerful sound waves designed to disperse crowds by causing discomfort or disorientation.

Is Serbia Safe to Visit Right Now?

Given the current climate, potential visitors to Serbia should be concerned and aware of the situation and exercise caution. While the protests are widespread, they have largely been peaceful, with organizers emphasizing non-violence. However, travelers should exercise increased caution due to the potential for localized disruptions. Staying informed through reliable news sources and avoiding protest areas can help ensure a safer experience.

Travel Advisories and Recommendations

United States: The U.S. Department of State advises exercising increased caution in due to crime, noting that violence associated with organized crime and high-profile sporting events is common.

United Kingdom: The UK government acknowledges ongoing demonstrations in Serbia and recommends that travelers stay informed about local developments and avoid large gatherings.

General Safety Tips for Travelers

Stay Informed: Regularly monitor local news outlets and official travel advisories for updates on the situation.

Avoid Demonstration Areas: While protests are generally peaceful, it’s advisable to steer clear of large gatherings to minimize potential risks.

Exercise Vigilance: Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas, and secure personal belongings to prevent petty crime.

Respect Local Customs: Understanding and respecting Serbian cultural norms can enhance your travel experience and reduce misunderstandings.

The recent protests in Serbia underscore the population’s demand for transparency, accountability, and systemic reforms. While these events have introduced a degree of uncertainty, Serbia still remains accessible to travelers who exercise caution, stay informed, and respect the culture they are walking into. Adhere to what is happening and respect local dynamics, and visitors can still experience the rich cultural heritage and hospitality that Serbia offers.