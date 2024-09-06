Social media platforms have been ablaze following a viral TikTok video in which a white traveler claimed to be the “prettiest woman in Guyana.” The video, which has since been deleted, sparked heated comments about beauty standards, cultural sensitivity, and privilege. The original TikTok video featured a white South African woman who made bold claims about her appearance in Guyana.

Her statement, “My favorite thing about Guyana is, I am the prettiest girl here. I’m not even tooting my own horn, it is a literal fact,” was met with immediate backlash from viewers. Many users took to TikTok and X to express their disbelief and anger. They argued that her comments were not only insensitive but also dismissive of the diverse beauty of Guyanese women.

Comments flooded in, with one user stating, “Guyanese women are literally gorgeous, this is insane work on her part,” while another remarked, “She thinks she is because she’s white. Guyanese women would eat her up with the face card with no additives.”

The Apology Video To Women From Guyana

Faced with a deluge of criticism, the traveler posted an apology video. In this follow-up, she attempted to take full responsibility for her words. However, the apology was met with skepticism. Many viewers felt it lacked sincerity, with one X user noting, “I ain’t never been to Guyana, and I don’t even accept this apology.”

The apology video did little to quell the storm, as the traveler’s initial remarks had already ignited a broader conversation about racial dynamics and beauty standards in post-colonial contexts.

A viral X comment read, “There’s a white South African girl who f****d around and found out. Made a TikTok about living in Guyana and basically said she’s the most beautiful person there because she’s white and blonde. The government wastes no time and she was deported 2 days later.”

The Guyana government when it comes to deporting white people pic.twitter.com/6ecf4Y6qVb — Salibessi (@Salibessi2) September 4, 2024

The incident quickly became a trending topic. Users from various backgrounds chimed in, sharing their thoughts and experiences. Some comments were humorous, while others were poignant, reflecting the issue’s complexity.