The Platform, a Spanish psychological horror film on Netflix, has captivated audiences worldwide with the chilling premise of a vertical prison where prisoners eat only when the floor above has had their fix. Goreng, the film’s narrator, has just been assigned to level 48. The film’s dystopian setting was brought to life through the Spanish city it was filmed in.

So, where exactly was this dystopian world brought to life? Let’s explore where The Platform was filmed, and what the city of Bilbao, Spain has to offer for curious tourists.

Bilbao, Spain

Unlike the film’s fictional setting, The Platform was primarily filmed in the real-world city of Bilbao, Spain. The city’s industrial aesthetic, with the weathered brick buildings and towering cranes alongside the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and the Zubizuri Bridge, contrasts both old and new, which fits the film’s narrative. The city’s juxtaposition mirrors the film’s exploration of societal contradictions.

The Bilbao Prison Set

The film’s central location, the vertical prison known as “The Hole,” was constructed specifically for the production. This massive set, built in a disused Red Cross facility, featured multiple levels, each representing a different social class within the prison hierarchy. The claustrophobic and oppressive atmosphere of the set was essential to conveying the film’s themes of inequality and despair the further the narrator descended.

Why Bilbao?

So, why was Bilbao chosen to be the filming location for The Platform? The answer is likely because Bilbao’s industrial architecture and gritty urban landscape made it an ideal choice for the series’ gritty, dark themes and prison setting. The city’s post-industrial transformation, marked by the construction of iconic buildings like the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, added a layer of complexity to the film’s setting.

Beyond the Film: Why Visit Bilbao?

While Bilbao is most famous for its role in The Platform, the city’s juxtaposition offers much more. Explore the Guggenheim Museum, stroll along the Nervión River, or indulge in Basque gastronomy. Throughout the year, Bilbao hosts a number of festivals and events, including the Bilbao Jazz Festival, the Bilbao BBK Live Music Festival, and the Semana Grande (Big Week) celebration.

Things to Do: The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. The Bilbao Fine Arts Museum for a collection of Spanish and European art. Landmarks include the iconic Zubizuri Bridge, designed by Santiago Calatrava.

Where to Eat: Enjoy a quick bite at one of Bilbao’s many pintxo bars, where you can sample a variety of small, flavorful snacks. For something more substantial, try a traditional Basque restaurant. Experience the culinary delights of Bilbao at one of its Michelin-starred restaurants.

Where to Stay: Consider staying in the neighborhood of Casco Viejo for an authentic travel experience. Also referred to as Zazpikaleak or Alde Zaharra in Basque, this is the historical center of the city. You’ll find modern stores and hospitality blended with a lively cultural scene.