In the fictional town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, the original Pretty Little Liars series follows the lives of four girls who are both classmates and best friends. Together, they navigate being connected to a number of mysterious events, starting with the disappearance of their leader. Aria Montgomery, Hanna Marin, Emily Fields and Spencer Hastings begin to fall apart as a friend group once they start receiving texts from someone named “A” just one year later. Suspected to be their former leader, Alison DiLaurentis, the four begin to investigate the identity of this person. It’s someone who seems to know all of their secrets, ones they thought only the original five knew. The show ran for seven seasons garnering views, fans and a reiteration. With the setting being essential to the show, here’s our answers to the question “where was ‘Pretty Little Liars’ filmed”?

Los Angeles

RP Nickson

Key Scenes: The funeral scene, Spencer playing doubles at the country club, When the girls found out who “A” is

The funeral scene, Spencer playing doubles at the country club, When the girls found out who “A” is Best Time to Visit: Summers are crowded so April-May is the sweet spot of milder weather and smaller crowds.

Summers are crowded so April-May is the sweet spot of milder weather and smaller crowds. Transportation Options: If you fly into LAX or Burbank, you’re within a 10-30 minute drive from all filming locations.

In neighboring cities around Los Angeles (Altadena, Burbank and Hollywood), there are filming locations that were featured in the Pretty Little Liars series. There’s the Toluca Lake Country Club, Griffith Park and Altadena’s Mountain View Cemetery. Each site is a bit removed from the urban hum and vibrancy of Los Angeles proper. Although they’re also just a drive away, the entrances of the club and the cemetery are easily-accessible by car. However, the top of the hill in Griffith Park requires some walking.

As for the famous funeral scene, that was shot at Altadena’s Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena, California. From the cemetery, visitors can take in the view of the San Gabriel Mountains as well as the Rose Bowl located in neighboring city, Pasadena, California.

And when Spencer was playing tennis doubles with her father at a country club, that was shot near the Warner Bros. Studio, the club at Toluca Lake Country Club. It’s located on South Lakeside Drive in Burbank, California. Lastly, when the girls find out who “A” is, this scene takes place at a lookout point in Griffith Park located in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. You’ll need to cross Vermont Canyon Road to enter the park. These areas of Los Angeles are known for their studios and parks although there’s a bit of that Hollywood glitz wherever you go. Old Hollywood stars frequented these areas as well since it’s where they resided. While the Toluca Lake Country Club requires registration, visiting the Altadena Mountain View Cemetery or Griffith Park does not.

Things to Do: From Burbank to both Hollywood and Altadena is an equal car ride of approximately 25 minutes. Burbank offers a Warner Bros. Studio Tour, which requires a ticketed entry. See where the magic happens for a variety of your favorite films and series.

Where to Eat: Just a seven-minute walk from Warner Bros. Studios, although you’re more than welcome to drive, is Don Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant in Riverside Drive. It’s been described as delicious and authentic so you’ll have to make a stop.

Where to Stay: As its name implies, Hotel Burbank is in the heart of the city’s downtown area, making it walking distance (and a short drive) to attractions and restaurants. It’s also well-rated.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Connor Daylenko

Key Scenes: In one scene, Ashley Benson’s Hanna embarks on a shoplifting adventure at downtown Vancouver’s Holt Renfrew mall.

In one scene, Ashley Benson’s Hanna embarks on a shoplifting adventure at downtown Vancouver’s Holt Renfrew mall. Best Time to Visit: Summer: June to August is the most popular time to visit due to the warm weather and amount of things to do, also making it the busiest and most expensive time to visit. It’s suggested that you book your hotel room at least two weeks in advance. April to May and mid-September to October are good times to visit for milder weather and lower prices.

June to August is the most popular time to visit due to the warm weather and amount of things to do, also making it the busiest and most expensive time to visit. It’s suggested that you book your hotel room at least two weeks in advance. April to May and mid-September to October are good times to visit for milder weather and lower prices. Transportation Options: Flights are less than $300 typically, but there’s also a train that will get you there via Amtrak.

With Rosewood, Pennsylvania being a fictional location, the production company chose sites that would bring the story to life. The Warner Bros.-produced series was shot in four different locations outside of Pennsylvania: Vancouver, Los Angeles and Burbank. As the series was set in a suburban neighborhood, producers used locations that reflected the show setting, including Lord Byng Secondary School and Holt Renfrew Mall.

Both sites are easily accessible and located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Located in the downtown area of Vancouver, Holt Renfrew is where Hanna decides to go on a shoplifting adventure at the Rosewood Mall. The mall has modern dressings like the marble white floors and freestanding escalators, which can be seen in the background of the scene.

While there are no tours of the mall, patrons are welcome to visit and browse the luxury retailer. In general, outside of high schools and malls, parts of Vancouver also served as a natural and beautiful backdrop to the series, providing a cozy atmosphere. Film series like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and the TV series Vampire Diaries have also shot throughout Vancouver. In visiting these sites, during April-May and September-October for mild weather and low prices, fans of the show are able to immerse themselves in the storyline.

Things to Do: Capilano Suspension Bridge has been around since 1889 and remains an attraction within Vancouver. This bridge, nestled in the lush forests of Vancouver, is a true tourist experience and only 15 minutes from Downtown Vancouver.

Where to Eat: Once you’re done enjoying the view and magnitude of Capilano Suspension Bridge, head back to Downtown Vancouver where you’ll find Sula Indian Restaurant on Commercial Drive. It’s known for large samosas and yummy naan.

Where to Stay: Less than three miles from Commercial Drive is the Coast Metro Vancouver Hotel, it’s also in the city center and less than a 30-minute drive from the airport.

Are there sites that you’ll still plan to visit? Anywhere where you plan to take some pics or reenact scenes from the movie? Let us know your plans.