Avid viewers of British programming may already be familiar with the hit series The Marlow Murder Club, which originally premiered as part of the PBS Masterpiece showcase earlier this year. The show, which adapts Robert Thorogood’s cozy 2021 mystery novel of the same name, garnered immediate praise from audiences and critics alike, hailing its quirky characters, off-beat delivery, and inventive storytelling as high watermarks. For those not in the loop, The Marlow Murder Club centers on a retired archaeologist turned crossword setter named Judith Potts, who uncovers a series of bizarre murders in her quiet suburban neighborhood of Marlow, England. Along the way, she meets up with a pair of other would-be citizen investigators, striking up a friendship bonded by the search for justice.

It may shock viewers, especially those hailing from the United States, to learn that not only is the town of Marlow real, but the show was actually filmed in and around the real-life civil parish. This means that nearly all locations seen on The Marlow Murder Club can be visited today for your enjoyment and a few well-framed fan photos. Marlow is located within the Southwest area of the Buckinghamshire region, overlooking the River Thames. While Marlow is truly a quiet country town, as portrayed in the series, there’s still plenty to enjoy about the gorgeous rustic locale. So, let’s run down the list of the best things to do in the Marlow area, for both die-hard fans of The Marlow Murder Club and those who have never seen the show.

Marlow, England

Key Scenes: Various indoor and outdoor locales around the civil parish of Marlow, including a host of shots along the waterside of the River Thames. The Marlow Suspension Bridge, Rowing Club and All Saints Church are also prominently featured.

Best Time To Visit: The best seasons to jet-set to England include mid-spring and mid-autumn when the weather is most pleasant. Summer months can be quite humid, rainy and crowded, so it’s usually best to go in May or October.

Transportation Options: Popular British cities such as London, Liverpool and Manchester are renowned for their many transportation options including railways, bus lines, taxi services and more. Unfortunately, Marlow is a bit off the beaten path, so those looking to venture through the area may be well advised to rent a car for personal use.

Though The Marlow Murder Club is rife with exciting plot developments, the series does very little to establish the town of Marlow as a happening spot with plenty of nightlife. Though the area isn’t exactly drawing in droves of tourists, there’s still plenty to do in the riverside neighborhood, especially for fans of the show. Thorogood himself was born and raised in Colchester, just a few hours outside of Marlow, and has lived in the latter town for the last several years. This makes perfect sense, as the author previously went far from home to pen his series Death in Paradise, which takes place in the Caribbean islands.

For all intents and purposes, this means that you could travel to the town and perform your own self-guided production tour of The Marlow Murder Club, complete with a look at the river, the police station and the local shops and homes where Judith Potts and company work to uncover the identity of a terrifying killer. Some of the most exciting outlets for adventure in the Marlow area include several high-end art galleries, a few antique auction houses, and some historic churches known for their picturesque architecture. Those looking for a more rugged outdoorsy adventure can look into renting some rowing equipment, as the Marlow-adjacent portion of the River Thames is a popular place for amateur and professional watersport enthusiasts.

Things To Do: If you’re not especially interested in a walking tour of The Marlow Murder Club‘s shooting locations, you can still find plenty of excitement within the greater Buckinghamshire authority. Consider stopping in for a pint of locally brewed beer at the Rebellion Beer Company, or exploring the history of the area at the Marlow Museum. If you manage to acquire reliable transportation for your trip, you can venture fewer than 10 miles outside of Marlow to find the historic Windsor Castle, with plenty of fascinating history to explore. London’s bustling downtown area is just 30 miles outside of the quiet town, leaving you with many options for nightlife and high-end restaurants.

Where To Eat: Marlow itself offers slim pickings for restaurants, though there are a number of pubs, breweries and diners available for a quick bite. One of the best evening eateries in the small town is a Mediterranean-style steakhouse called Lavvin, which is situated right around the corner from several local parks with delightful scenic views.

Where To Stay: While it may not immediately leap out as a top-shelf destination, Marlow offers numerous high-end resorts and hotels for extremely reasonable prices. Those not worried about saving a few bucks can splurge on accommodations at the gorgeous Danesfield House Hotel And Spa, while others can save with low rates at the local Holiday Inn, Hampton by Hilton, or Travelodge chains. For even more options, consider looking into hotels closer to the London downtown area, as Marlow is an ideal local for a brief day trip.