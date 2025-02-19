As one of the largest cities in the world, at least by population, Tokyo’s seamless fusion of tradition and modernity couples an ever-evolving atmosphere which attracts travelers from all over. Arguably the most famous of Japan’s cities, Tokyo is a city of neighborhoods, each with its own distinctive personalities. From the calm of Asakusa to the hustle of Akihabara, this is what appeals to those seeking something new in their worldly exploits. Also ranked as one of the cleanest and safest cities in the world, Tokyo is worry-free for those with safety as a concern. The toilets are high-end. The convenience stores are conveniently open 24/7. Visitors can meander between the fashionable Shibuya to the tranquil Meji shrine utilizing the clean, fast, and easy-to-navigate Tokyo Metro system. Some say the change is immediate. This guide will help you find the best places to stay in Tokyo, from nightlife hubs to peaceful retreats, here they are.

JJ Ying

First-time Visitors and Nightlife Enthusiasts Should Consider Shinjuku

Tokyo, Japan is so large it is broken down into 23 distinct wards (administrative districts). Shinjuku is one of the most famous and dynamic areas in the city, one of the best neighborhoods to stay in if you covet the noise and gleaming towers. Known for its neon lights, shopping centers, and food scene, this offers travelers an energetic urban experience.

Transportation here is excellent (Shinjuku Station is the busiest in the world!). The multiple connections to other parts of the country mean dining, entertainment, and shopping options are essential. This makes for a great mix of luxury, mid-range, and budget accommodations.

Top Hotels in Shinjuku:

Luxury: Park Hyatt Tokyo – Famous for its stunning skyline views (featured in Lost in Translation).

Mid-Range: Hotel Gracery Shinjuku – Iconic for its Godzilla theme and central location.

Budget: Capsule Hotel Anshin Oyado – A modern capsule hotel with an onsen (hot spring).

Jaison Lin

Trendy Travelers and Shoppers Should Consider Shibuya

The trendiest parts of Tokyo come from Shibuya. Perhaps the most iconic feature of this district ward is Shibuya crossing. When the traffic light turns red, hundreds of people cross from all directions. This place is a shoppers’ paradise. From large department stores like Shibuya 109 (a trendy fashion mall for young women) to high-end boutiques and streetwear shops, various electronics stores and independent shops are scattered everywhere.

Shibuya also provides easy access to Harajuku and Meji Shrine. Lively nightlife. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy spots here.

Top Hotels in Shibuya:

Luxury: Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel – Upscale hotel with panoramic city views.

Mid-Range: Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu – Directly connected to Shibuya Station.

Budget: Mustard Hotel Shibuya – A stylish and affordable boutique hotel.

Louie Nicolo Nimor

Luxury and Upscale Shopping in Ginza

If you’re looking for a high-end experience, Ginza is Tokyo’s most prestigious and upscale district. Think New York’s version of Fifth Avenue or the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Ginza is synonymous with Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel, as well as Japanese high-end designers. The streets are lined with multi-story department stores, boutique shops, and exclusive fashion outlets. Ginza’s streets are wide and spacious, with elegant European-style buildings and sophisticated storefronts. Visitors can explore contemporary art at places like the Ginza Maison Hermès or discover traditional Japanese crafts at galleries such as the Shiseido Gallery. This district is well-connected to major attractions like the Imperial Palace.

Top Hotels in Ginza:

Luxury: The Peninsula Tokyo – 5-star service and a prime location.

Mid-Range: Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza – Elegant and comfortable rooms.

Budget: Sotetsu Fresa Inn Ginza-Nanachome – Affordable stay with great amenities.

Kazuo Ota

Asakusa is Best for a Culture & Traditional Tokyo

For those who have heard about old Tokyo, Asakusa is the word you were looking for. A place for a more traditional side while still enjoying the convenience of modern amenities, this ward is located along the Sumida River. Try enjoying the area by taking a river cruise. Combine the ancient temples, the more historic shopping streets which lead to Senso-ji Temple. Great for budget travelers and those seeking a quieter stay.

Top Hotels in Asakusa:

Luxury: Asakusa View Hotel – Great views and a short walk from Senso-ji Temple.

Mid-Range: The Gate Hotel Asakusa Kaminarimon – Modern and stylish with a rooftop terrace.

Budget: K’s House Tokyo – A top-rated hostel with a friendly atmosphere.

Jean Vella

Anime and Tech Enthusiasts in Akihabara

Have a love of anime, gaming, and electronics? Akihabara is known globally for all of these things as well as otaku (enthusiast) culture. Often referred to as “Electric Town“, tech enthusiasts and pop culture fans from all over the world travel here. The area is lined with multi-story buildings that are filled with everything from anime figurines and manga books to cosplay outfits and collectible merchandise. Maid cafes and retro gaming shops abound. For those looking to experience this ward, convenient access is provided via Ueno and Tokyo station.

Top Hotels in Akihabara:

Luxury: The Royal Park Hotel Tokyo – A sleek hotel with modern amenities.

Mid-Range: Remm Akihabara – Right next to Akihabara Station.

Budget: Grids Tokyo Akihabara Hotel & Hostel – Great for backpackers and digital nomads.

Pat Krupa

Ueno is Best for Budget Travelers & Museums

Ueno offers affordable stays in Tokyo while still being close to major attractions. It’s home to Ueno Park, a large public park that spans over 130 acres. It’s a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, featuring wide paths, ponds, and a variety of trees. The park is especially famous for its cherry blossoms blooming in the spring, attracting large crowds of visitors for hanami (flower viewing). Ueno Zoo is Japan’s oldest zoo. Shrines, museums, and all manner of dining are on the table here. Narita Airport offers easy train access.

Top Hotels in Ueno:

Luxury: Hotel Graphy Nezu – A stylish boutique hotel.

Mid-Range: Mimaru Tokyo Ueno East – Great for families with spacious rooms.

Budget: Ueno First City Hotel – Affordable and near Ueno Station.

Nakaharu Line

Tokyo Station/Marunouchi is All Business & Convenience

Marunouchi is Tokyo’s prime business district, home to many of Japan’s largest companies and international corporations. It’s often referred to as the “Wall Street of Japan,” with towering skyscrapers housing financial institutions, law firms, and multinational companies. The area is a hub for professionals and business travelers. The imperial palace and east gardens are a short walk from Tokyo Station. Perfect for transit travelers using the Shinkansen.

Top Hotels in Tokyo Station Area:

Luxury: The Tokyo Station Hotel – A historic yet luxurious stay inside the station.

Mid-Range: Marunouchi Hotel – Modern and stylish, great for business travelers.

Budget: Super Hotel Premier Tokyo Station – Budget-friendly with great amenities.

Amandazi Photography

Final Tips for Booking the Best Place to Stay in Tokyo

For first-time visitors: Stay in Shinjuku or Shibuya for convenience and excitement.

For budget travelers: Consider Ueno or Asakusa for affordable hotels.

For luxury stays: Ginza and Tokyo Station offer premium accommodations.

For culture lovers: Asakusa provides a traditional atmosphere.

For anime & tech fans: Akihabara is the ultimate stay.

No matter your travel style or budget, Tokyo has a neighborhood that suits your needs. With this guide, you can confidently book the perfect hotel and enjoy everything this incredible city has to offer.