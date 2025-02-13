In the state of Jalisco lies a stunning beachside destination on Mexico’s coast dubbed Puerto Vallarta. As picturesque as it is renowned, there are accommodation options here suited to every type of traveler. Whether you’re looking for luxury hotels, all-inclusive resorts, budget-friendly stays, or boutique hotels, Puerto Vallarta provides so long as you do your research. The trick is to figure out how to sift through so many options. This guide is meant to help travelers find the best areas to stay in Puerto Vallarta based on travel style, budget, and personal preferences.

When traveling through Mexico as a foreigner, for this article, as an American, always remember to research the safety of your chosen destination. Tourist-friendly areas like Puerto Vallarta make for a great trip, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t exercise caution. Stick to well-populated areas, use authorized transportation services like Uber or registered taxis, and keep emergency contacts on hand, including the nearest U.S. consulate. Additionally, carrying some cash in pesos is advisable, as smaller vendors and taxis may not accept credit cards.

Zona Romántica – Best for Nightlife & Culture

For those coveting an incendiary nightlife, Zona Romantica’s culture exemplifies Puerto Vallarta after dark. Laced with charming street, local markets, and nightlife, Zona Romántica should be a top consideration for an American. Also on the table: boutique hotels, beachfront accommodations, and cozy Airbnb rentals. Add in the many bars, restaurants, and famous Los Muertos Beach, and you have a place to relax by day and party by night. The choice is yours depending on how to spend your time.

Recommended Stays:

Luxury: Vallarta Shores Beach Hotel

Mid-range: Casa Cupula Boutique Hotel

Budget: Hotel Posada de Roger

Marina Vallarta – Best for Luxury & Families

Now for families or those travelers looking to spend their time in luxury, there is an upscale residential and resort area known as Marina Vallarta. Located just five minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport and about fifteen minutes from downtown, this place is made for those seeking luxury hotels and resorts in Puerto Vallarta. An excellent choice for a more tranquil, high-end experience, as well as families who want convenient access to beaches, water activities, and dining without the crowds of downtown. It’s also a great spot for boating enthusiasts, as the marina serves as a hub for sailing, fishing charters, and yacht excursions. Consider this place for a low-stress stay.

Recommended Stays:

Luxury: Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

All-Inclusive: The Westin Resort & Spa

Family-Friendly: Velas Vallarta Suite Resort

Downtown (Centro) – Best for First-Time Visitors

Downtown Puerto Vallarta, also known as the “romantic zone”, is the heart of it all. Picture cobblestone streets and colorful architecture, including the iconic Malecón boardwalk—a mile-long stretch of promenade along the city’s coastline, one of the most iconic and popular attractions in the city. The Plaza Principal is the main square where locals and tourists gather. Enjoy the various restaurants, cafés, boutique shops, and lively bars. This is the most dynamic part of Puerto Vallarta and is great for those who want to explore the city without relying on taxis or buses.

Recommended Stays:

Luxury: Casa Kimberly (Elizabeth Taylor’s former home!)

Mid-range: Hotel Rio Malecon

Budget: Hostal Vallarta Suites

Conchas Chinas – Best for a Quiet Beach Escape

For those seeking the secluded beachfront resorts and calming natural elements, Conchas Chinas reduces all the confined noise other parts of the city provide. Located just south of Zona Romántica (the Romantic Zone) in Puerto Vallarta, this area provides a peaceful getaway while still being close to the city’s main attractions. Popular for snorkeling, swimming, and sunbathing. Famous for its coves and cliffs. This place gives visitors the best of both worlds—seclusion and easy access to the city.

Recommended Stays:

Luxury: Grand Miramar Resort & Spa

Boutique: Quinta Maria Cortez

Vacation Rental: Villas Enrique

Hotel Zone – Best for Convenience & All-Inclusive Resorts

If you’re looking for something convenient, the Hotel Zone district is ideal for the concentration of hotels, resorts, and tourism infrastructure. Located between the Puerto Vallarta International Airport and downtown, this area offers easy access to shopping centers, dining, and beautiful beaches. As one of the most accessible parts of the city for tourists, the bustling vibe is also home to some well-known attractions such as the Marina Vallarta, Vallarta Adventures, and several golf courses.

Recommended Stays:

Luxury: Hilton Vallarta Riviera

All-Inclusive: Secrets Vallarta Bay

Budget: One Puerto Vallarta Aeropuerto

Bucerías – Best for a Relaxed, Small-Town Feel

Located about 30 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta, Bucerías offers a laid-back, small-town atmosphere that feels worlds away from the city noise. This charming beachside town is known for its golden-sand beaches, artisan markets, and delicious seafood restaurants. With a mix of budget-friendly hotels, boutique inns, and vacation rentals, it’s an excellent choice for travelers looking to experience authentic Mexican culture while maintaining proximity to Puerto Vallarta for day trips. Consider kayaking and paddleboarding or enjoy quiet walks along the shoreline to catch views of the Pacific Ocean. While not as busy or developed as Puerto Vallarta, Bucerías has become a great alternative for travelers looking for a quieter beach escape with a genuine local feel.

Recommended Stays:

Luxury: Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa

Boutique: Refugio del Mar Boutique Hotel

Budget: Casa Maria Resort

Sayulita – Best for Surfers & Bohemian Vibes

A little over an hour from Puerto Vallarta, Sayulita is a small coastal town located in the state of Nayarit, about 30 miles north of Puerto Vallarta. Considered by some to be a Bohemian paradise for surfers, artists, and free-spirited travelers, Sayulita offers a unique alternative to the more bustling vibe of Puerto Vallarta.

This colorful town boasts consistent waves, yoga retreats, organic cafés, and vibrant street art. While Sayulita maintains a small-town feel, the beach is lined with lively bars and food stalls, with regular events, festivals, and nightlife, making it a great spot to soak in a quainter (although vibrant) culture. Accommodations range from eco-friendly resorts to boutique hotels and casual hostels, perfect for those wanting a mix of adventure and relaxation.

Recommended Stays:

Luxury: Amor Boutique Hotel

Boutique: Selina Sayulita

Budget: Lush Sayulita

Tips for Booking the Best Stay in Puerto Vallarta

Book early – Popular resorts and hotels fill up fast, especially during high season (December–April).

– Popular resorts and hotels fill up fast, especially during high season (December–April). Check for deals – Compare hotel prices on platforms like Expedia, Booking.com, and direct hotel websites.

– Compare hotel prices on platforms like Expedia, Booking.com, and direct hotel websites. Choose based on your itinerary – If you plan to explore nightlife, Zona Romántica is great; for a relaxing beach retreat, Conchas Chinas is ideal.

– If you plan to explore nightlife, Zona Romántica is great; for a relaxing beach retreat, Conchas Chinas is ideal. Consider an Airbnb or vacation rental – If you prefer a home-like experience, these can be a cost-effective alternative.

Which Part of Puerto Vallarta Is the Best to Stay In?

Puerto Vallarta has something for every traveler, every style of trip, especially Americans, whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, an all-inclusive beach resort, a family-friendly vacation, or a budget-friendly hostel. Choosing the right neighborhood and accommodation can make all the difference in your stay. Consider the options above but do your homework and go with what is best for your preference. Have fun!