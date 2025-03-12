Brussels, the capital city of Belgium and the de facto capital of the European Union (EU), is known for its history, architecture, and as a hub for international politics and culture. Travelers from around the world visit for the fanfare, the food, sometimes only in passing (the city is a major transportation center in Europe, with easy train access to cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and London). This menu is a diverse range of neighborhoods, each catering to different traveler needs.

Whether you’re looking for something budget-friendly, something luxurious, or a convenient location near top attractions, Brussels should have an area that suits your trip. In this guide, we’ll break down the best neighborhoods to stay in Brussels based on safety, budget, experience, and convenience—and we’ll recommend a hotel for each area.

Najib Samatar

Grand Place: Best for First-Time Visitors

Grand Place (or Grote Markt in Dutch) is the central square of Brussels and one of the most beautiful and historic squares in Europe. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this historic district is home to Brussels’ most famous landmarks, including the Grand Place square, Manneken Pis, and Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert. Staying here means easy access to restaurants, shops, and cultural sites, though hotels can be on the pricier side.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Touristy but well-policed)

🔹 Budget: $$$ (Higher prices due to central location)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for sightseeing, history lovers, and first-time visitors

🔹 Convenience: Excellent public transport, walkable to major attractions

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Hotel Amigo – A 5-star luxury hotel steps from Grand Place

Dimitri Iakymuk

Ixelles: Best for Foodies & Local Vibes

Ixelles (Elsene in Dutch) is a trendy, multicultural neighborhood known for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, Art Nouveau architecture, dining scene, and diverse communities. Located just south of the city, the area is home to Avenue Louise (a high-end shopping street) and Flagey Square, famous for its street food and local markets. Ixelles is also a great choice for longer stays, as it offers a mix of boutique hotels and furnished apartments.

🔹 Safety Rating: Medium-High (Mostly safe, but some areas feel less lively at night)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Mid-range, good mix of affordable and high-end options)

🔹 Experience: Perfect for food lovers, culture seekers, and longer stays

🔹 Convenience: Well-connected to trams and metro, less crowded than the city center

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Le Châtelain Brussels Hotel – Elegant boutique hotel in a prime location

Thomas Somme

Sablon: Best for Luxury & Art Lovers

For those coveting an elegant atmosphere, luxury chocolate shops, and antique stores, Sablon (Zavel in Dutch) is the neighborhood to consider. This area is known for the historic Place du Grand Sablon—a famous antique market operating every weekend, offering vintage books, furniture, jewelry, and artwork. It’s a quiet yet central location, making it a great option for those who prefer a refined, upscale stay. The Royal Museums of Fine Arts and the Magritte Museum are nearby, for art lovers.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Upscale and quiet)

🔹 Budget: $$$ (Luxury accommodations, boutique hotels)

🔹 Experience: Best for luxury travelers, art lovers, and chocolate enthusiasts

🔹 Convenience: Walkable to major sights, well-connected by public transport

Recommended Hotel:

📍 9Hotel Sablon – Stylish boutique hotel with artistic design

Patrick C Freyer

Saint-Gilles: Best for Budget Travelers & Nightlife

Saint-Gilles is a hip, multicultural district known for its bohemian vibes, affordable accommodations, and lively nightlife. This area has a mix of budget hotels and hostels, making it a great choice for backpackers and young travelers. The Parvis de Saint-Gilles area is packed with bars, cafés, and international restaurants, giving visitors a taste of Brussels’ alternative scene.

🔹 Safety Rating: Medium (Generally safe, but some streets feel less secure late at night)

🔹 Budget: $ (Affordable hostels and budget hotels)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for budget travelers, backpackers, and nightlife lovers

🔹 Convenience: Well-connected by metro and trams, vibrant and lively area

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Vintage Hotel Brussels – Quirky boutique hotel with budget-friendly prices

Alex Vasey

European Quarter: Best for Business Travelers & Quiet Stays

The European Quarter is home to the EU institutions, filled with glass skyscrapers, for those who prefer a quiet, residential stay. While it’s less touristy, the area has several parks (like Parc du Cinquantenaire) and museums (such as the House of European History). It’s a calm and well-connected neighborhood with many mid-range hotels catering to business professionals.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Well-policed, business-friendly environment)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Mid-range, good value for business hotels)

🔹 Experience: Best for business travelers and those seeking a peaceful stay

🔹 Convenience: Near metro stations, close to parks and museums

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Thon Hotel EU – Modern and eco-friendly hotel near the EU headquarters

Robby Mccullough

Sainte-Catherine: Best for Romantic Getaways & Seafood Lovers

Located just a short walk from the Grand Place, Sainte-Catherine (or Sint-Katelijne in Dutch) is a central neighborhood in Brussels known for its quaint streets, seafood restaurants, and old-world architecture. Home to Église Sainte-Catherine—a beautiful neo-Gothic church surrounded by cozy squares and cafés. The area is close to the Canal of Brussels and has a cozy, laid-back vibe, for couples looking for something romantic.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Quiet and safe, especially near the main square)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Mid-range hotels, cozy boutique stays)

🔹 Experience: Best for couples, food lovers, and those seeking a peaceful stay

🔹 Convenience: Close to public transport, near the city center

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Hotel Welcome – Themed boutique hotel with a romantic atmosphere

Guillaume Perigois

Schaerbeek: Best for an Authentic Local Experience

Schaerbeek is a diverse and up-and-coming neighborhood known for its “cherry town” heritage. Coming from the connection to cherry orchards, particularly the Schaerbeek cherry, a small, sour cherry variety traditionally used to make Belgian Kriek beer. This municipality in Brussels is known for its beautiful Art Nouveau and Art Deco architecture, green spaces, and multicultural vibe. It’s less touristy than central Brussels but still well-connected to the city center. Visitors can explore Josaphat Park, admire the beautiful Art Nouveau architecture, and enjoy local markets and authentic Belgian cafés. This area is great for travelers seeking a more local, off-the-beaten-path experience.

🔹 Safety Rating: Medium-High (Generally safe, but some streets are quieter at night)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Affordable hotels and apartments)

🔹 Experience: Best for culture seekers and travelers wanting an authentic Brussels feel

🔹 Convenience: Well-connected by trams and buses, 15 minutes from city center

Recommended Hotel:

📍 FunKey Hotel – A colorful, budget-friendly hotel with a welcoming atmosphere

Chad Greiter

So, Where Should You Stay in Brussels?

This question depends on whether you’re looking for a central and lively stay near Grand Place, a budget-friendly option in Saint-Gilles, or a luxury retreat in Sablon. Hey, maybe you’re into beer and looking to deep-dive “cherry town”. There’s a spot for every traveler in Brussels.

For first-time visitors, we recommend Grand Place. Foodies and culture lovers will feel at home in Ixelles. If luxury and art are your priorities, Sablon provides elegant hotels and world-class galleries. Budget travelers and nightlife seekers should explore Saint-Gilles, a vibrant and creative district with plenty of affordable options. For those on business or looking for a quieter stay, the European Quarter offers convenience and a more relaxed atmosphere. Meanwhile, Sainte-Catherine is a bit romantic and lush with seafood. Now that you know where to stay in Brussels, it’s time to book your perfect hotel and start planning your trip!