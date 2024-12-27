Travelers are always looking for the best ways to get the most bang for their buck regarding hotel accommodations, reward systems, and loyalty points.

Mattress runs are a travel trend wherein people book nights at a hotel to get travel rewards instead of mainly because they need a place to stay. The travel trend has made headlines and has been a recurring topic of conversation on Reddit.

A mattress run aims to rack up loyalty points and their subsequent rewards, or to reach a hotel chain’s elite member status more quickly. When conducting a mattress run, the hotel “guest” might not even go to or stay in the room. Pulling off the travel trend simply requires checking in and checking out of the reservation so you reap the benefits.

Mattress runs should be done strategically so you’re maximizing points. The goal is to spend the least on a booked reservation but get the most points or earnings. You can reap benefits such as free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, a discount on your vacation, room upgrades, and more.

What Else Should I Know About Mattress Runs?

Consider whether you can even pull off a mattress run at an accommodation of a hotel chain that you like. Whichever you choose will need a loyalty program or rewards for guests with a tiered status. Hotel chains where you could try out the travel trend include Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt.

To keep things cost-effective, try making a cheap booking at a nearby hotel. That way, all you have to do is take the short trip there, check in, and later check out.

However, if you’re away from home and need a place to stay, another idea is to try out the rewards hack at a hotel close to the airport, or at an accommodation that offers airport transfers. Either option can save money on transportation but still get the mattress run done.

The points or benefits you accumulate during a budget-friendly mattress run can be a fantastic way to save up for a luxurious vacation, where you can fully enjoy the rewards you’ve earned.