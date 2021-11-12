I’m A West Indian Student Living In Morocco, Here’s What Surprised Me

Leeryk de Lima is a St. Lucian student in the final year of a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The 22-year-old is also the president of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean Students in Morocco. De Lima is one of several students from the West Indies pursuing studies in the North African country as part of an agreement between the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States and the Kingdom of Morocco to promote development and economic cooperation.

The scholarship was an opportunity for De Lima to pursue her interests in diplomacy and the student movement. And since the curriculum is presented in French — a second language for a primarily Arabic-speaking population — she jumped at the chance to improve her skills and push herself out of her comfort zone. She admits that the initial transition from a Caribbean island to a culture reflecting a mélange of Berber, Arab, African, Mediterranean, and Jewish influences was challenging. Especially as a foodie with limited cooking ability. But now that she can find her way around a kitchen, De Lima can appreciate Morocco’s culinary scene.

“What I love about it is the convenience,” she shared with Travel Noire. “You can get fresh vegetable markets close to anywhere that you live. Each quartier or neighborhood has its own market, its own supermarkets. So it wasn’t hard for me to get the ingredients for what I needed. The pans were also easy to source and quite inexpensive, which was perfect for a student budget.”

Leeryk De Lima

But what has really helped make her three-year stay more comfortable is the tight-knit community she and her fellow West Indians have created and nurtured.

“What has actually been a big help is the Caribbean community here. We’ve created a system for ourselves, for our student council as well, where we became that form of student support.”

From loaded salads to clandestine drinks, De Lima shared some of the things that have surprised her as a student in Morocco.