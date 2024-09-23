On September 15, 2024, a Qantas Airways plane ripped up a section of the runway while taking off at Perth Airport in Western Australia, per The West Australian. The Airbus A330 was en route to Singapore when it produced a spectacular plume of smoke and debris. Simultaneously, it abruptly lifted a sizable piece of asphalt during takeoff acceleration. Mitchell Booth, a local teenager who was plane spotting at the time, recorded the incident on video.

“When [the pavement] did lift up, it was quite high and it created a bit of dust … probably from when it smashed on the ground,” Booth told ABC Radio Perth. The consequences of this unusual takeoff were immediate and far-reaching. Perth Airport had to partially close its main runway for urgent repairs, which continued throughout the day and overnight. Numerous flights were diverted, with only a few planes able to take off as planned.

What Happened After The Plane Tore Up The Runway

While the runway reopened the following morning, airport officials said additional repairs were still needed. A Perth Airport spokesperson confirmed that the incident impacted around 20 meters of pavement on a 110-meter section that had just been overlaid as part of a planned renewal of the 3,440-meter runway.

“As this was the first section completed, no other parts of the runway are impacted,” the spokesperson told The Guardian.

Perth Airport officials are seeking advice from an external civil engineer as part of an ongoing investigation to understand the cause of the pavement failure. This incident may also lead to a review of runway inspection and maintenance procedures at airports worldwide. The temporary closure and ongoing repairs at a major airport highlight the potential economic costs of such incidents. The viral video could impact public perception of air travel safety, prompting airlines and airports to reassure passengers.