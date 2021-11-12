5 Must-See Stops Along Vermont’s African-American Heritage Trail

When you think of Vermont, what are the first things that come to mind?

If you went with gorgeous foliage, maple syrup and the great outdoors, you’d be right, of course. But the deeper you dig, the more you discover just how much this small, picturesque state holds.

You may be surprised to learn that, beyond its natural beauty and cultural history, there’s a whole world that encompasses a significant piece of Black history. In fact, for one small state in New England, there’s an abundance of Black history and vibrant culture for travelers to discover.

For those especially interested in history, Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail has more than 30 sites around the state that speak to a larger, fuller history that’s often left out of textbooks. From the sites that served as refuge on the Underground Railroad to birthplaces of legendary works of art, making a few stops on the Trail could add some fascinating depth to your vacation.

Whether you’re looking to dive into some living history or discover a world of culture created by Black creatives, there are countless reasons why Vermont deserves to be at the top of your list when planning your next getaway.

What are some of the can’t-miss stops to add to your itinerary?