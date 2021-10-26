Fall in Love With Vermont — 7 Reasons To Make It Your Romantic Autumn Getaway Destination

We know you feel it.

The weather is changing, the leaves are showing out in brilliant colors, and the vibes are getting loved up and spicy. Yes, fall is here, and it’s bringing its romantic magic right along with it. Might we suggest a little romantic getaway to get the best out of the season?

And now that things are opening back up again, it’s the perfect time to bundle up with bae and explore a new destination to make some cozy fall memories in.

You’ve done the Great Smoky Mountains and Asheville. So what’s next? Don’t sleep on Vermont. With beautiful scenic trails, cozy resorts and cabins, and its quaint downtown scenes, here’s why you should add Vermont to your romantic getaway list.