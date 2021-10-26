Photo Credit: Vermont Tourism
Fall in Love With Vermont — 7 Reasons To Make It Your Romantic Autumn Getaway Destination
We know you feel it.
The weather is changing, the leaves are showing out in brilliant colors, and the vibes are getting loved up and spicy. Yes, fall is here, and it’s bringing its romantic magic right along with it. Might we suggest a little romantic getaway to get the best out of the season?
And now that things are opening back up again, it’s the perfect time to bundle up with bae and explore a new destination to make some cozy fall memories in.
You’ve done the Great Smoky Mountains and Asheville. So what’s next? Don’t sleep on Vermont. With beautiful scenic trails, cozy resorts and cabins, and its quaint downtown scenes, here’s why you should add Vermont to your romantic getaway list.
1. Follow the Foliage
One of the most distinctive and special features of the region (read: why so many visitors fall in love and come back again and again) is the brilliant colors that characterize fall foliage. Vermont has scenic byways that take you through historic towns, cultural landmarks and natural sites, all while serving up #Views for days.
The best jump-off point to see some of these breathtaking views is to jump in a car and take a scenic drive.
2. Wander Historic Downtown Districts
You can’t go to a new place and not hit up its historic downtown district. From outdoor dining, brick-paved pedestrian streets, to specialty shops and historical museums, you’ll find the cultural heartbeat in historic downtowns and Vermont has plenty. Check out Burlington for a modern, artsy scene, or Middlebury for some old-world charm. Stop for an overnight stay or take a stroll on the waterfront, either way, you’ve got a great landing spot for exploring.
3. Cozy Up in a B&B
What better way to wake up this season than in a cozy bed and breakfast? Whether your vibe is a quaint inn with a delicious breakfast to greet you in the morning or a full-fledged resort experience, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from to personalize your experience. It’s a whole #Mood.
4. Go Maple Syrup Tasting
Vermont wouldn’t be Vermont without its famous maple syrup. And no one does maple syrup better. You’ll find treats everywhere, (yes, even in cocktails!) and you’re sure to source some tasty souvenirs to take back home. You can even get in on those rich, sweet flavors in the making with many spots offering tasting tours.
5. Take in the Arts
Since Vermont is home to a rich cultural scene, make sure to take in the arts while you’re in town. The JAG theater company is an all-black company that has been celebrating Black culture in Vermont for the past 5 years. And since the company just wrapped the performance series at King Arthur Flour, make sure you and bae check out their performance schedule and go see a show before you go!
6. Get Outside
Vermont is home to some of the most breathtaking scenery you can imagine. No exaggeration. And luckily, there’s so much to do outdoors while you’re taking it in. From biking the verdant slopes to hiking through misty trails or exploring one of the 60 lakes in the state alone, this beautiful region has something to offer everyone. Pack up the car and set up camp with your plus one and take in the restorative fresh air.
7. Dive into the History
While you may know that Vermont has a colorful reputation for gorgeous views to take in and is rich in foliage and nature, this divine destination is also home to some pretty rich cultural history. The African American Heritage Trail has more than 30 sites around the state; showcasing stops on the Underground Railroad, Black cultural monuments, Black-owned family farms and so much more. There are plenty of key history points to add to your vacation.
There is truly so much to be discovered in this gorgeous destination… Learn more about what Vermont has to offer and make this your most memorable #FallGetaway ever!
This editorial is brought to you in partnership with Vermont Tourism.