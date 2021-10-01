Photo Credit: Harrison Haines
These U.S. Cities Ranked Among The World's Top Party Cities
While the pandemic had us stuck indoors for so long, many people missed being able to go out and experience the party life in nightclubs, bars, and casinos. In light of “outside” opening up more and more, 888poker.com put together a list of the best party cities in the world, and half of the top ten are right here in the United States.
Cities were measured by several factors, such as the number of nightlife venues and budget hotels listed on Tripadvisor, the number of casinos, and the legality of marijuana.
With international travel remaining complicated by closures and ever-changing rules and requirements, it’s a better time than ever to explore your own backyard. Consider these party meccas for your next domestic leisure trip.
Las Vegas
It likely comes as no surprise that Las Vegas earned the number one spot, making it the world’s top party city. As a gambling and entertainment capital, partying is pretty much what Sin City has become known for.
From casinos and buffets to packed nightclubs and world-class shows, there’s never a dull moment in America’s Playground.
New Orleans
Coming in second place on the list is none other than New Orleans. World renowned for its jazz music, amazing food, and blend of cultural influences, The Big Easy boasts a lively nightlife and party scene, with plenty of bar, club, and hotel options lining its historical Bourbon Street. The city is also famous for its extravagant Mardi Gras celebrations.
San Francisco
With a liberal and progressive culture, San Francisco is one of the most dynamic cities, and has a unique and vibrant nightlife scene. The Golden City ranks in as the number four party destination in the world.
With the largest LGBTQ+ population in the U.S., it is welcoming and accepting of people from all walks of life. Some of the city’s best nightlife can be found on Polk Street, Valencia Street, and Union Street.
Seattle
Coming in at number six is the Emerald City, Seattle. Live music is a huge part of the city’s nightlife culture and can be found everywhere. It is also home to plenty of clubs where DJs spin a variety of music genres, and bars hosting the exciting cabaret shows that have become popular throughout the city.
Visiting neighborhoods like Belltown, Downtown, and the nearby Capitol Hill, you’ll find some of the best of Seattle’s party scene.
Boston
The seventh-best party city in the world, Boston‘s party scene offers plenty of entertainment and ways to have fun. From casinos and trendy bars to affordable hotels and clubs of all types, Bean Town has something for everyone.
The best nightlife is said to be found in the North End, Allston, Theatre District, and Back Bay areas.
To see the full list of the world’s best party cities, visit https://www.888poker.com/magazine/world-party-cities.
Related: LisaRaye Shares Her Favorite Spots To Eat, Party, And Visit In Ghana