These U.S. Cities Ranked Among The World's Top Party Cities

While the pandemic had us stuck indoors for so long, many people missed being able to go out and experience the party life in nightclubs, bars, and casinos. In light of “outside” opening up more and more, 888poker.com put together a list of the best party cities in the world, and half of the top ten are right here in the United States.

Cities were measured by several factors, such as the number of nightlife venues and budget hotels listed on Tripadvisor, the number of casinos, and the legality of marijuana.

With international travel remaining complicated by closures and ever-changing rules and requirements, it’s a better time than ever to explore your own backyard. Consider these party meccas for your next domestic leisure trip.