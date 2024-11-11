Two months in Bangkok is a lot of time. Due to recent visa changes, travelers can visit this country for up to two months using Thailand’s on-arrival visa. This means whenever you land via plane or cross the border, your passport will be stamped, and it will be good for two months. This guide will cover how to explore Bangkok over 8 weeks, with a detailed itinerary for top sights, local experiences, and attractions. Thailand’s bustling capital offers a rich mix of ancient temples, street food, vibrant markets, and unique neighborhoods that make it the ideal destination for an extended stay.

Where to Stay in Bangkok for an Extended Trip

When planning a two-month stay, choosing the right neighborhoods is key. Areas like Sukhumvit and Silom provide modern conveniences, including co-working spaces, gyms, and plenty of cafés. If you’re seeking a more relaxed experience, look into Old Town or Thonglor for quieter accommodations with a local feel. Airbnb will be your friend here. Shop around and do your research. Places to stay are much more affordable this way.

Long-Term Travel Tips for Bangkok

Of course, your two-month itinerary in Bangkok will need more than just a star-studded list of activities. Here are a few things to keep in mind for your long-term stay.

Get a SIM Card: Thailand offers affordable data plans, which can be helpful for navigation and local recommendations.

Use Public Transport: Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain and MRT systems are efficient, affordable, and cover most major areas.

Use Ridesharing Services: Bolt and Grab are great alternatives to cabs. Grab also offers food options similar to DoorDash. Bolt may not always be available, but it is usually cheaper.

Learn Basic Thai Phrases: While many locals speak some English, a few basic phrases go a long way. Sa-wat-dee means ‘hello’. Ni Kha means ‘here you are’. Khawp Khun means ‘thank you’.

Set a Budget: Bangkok can be affordable, but two months can add up. Budget for accommodations, food, transportation, and activities including entertainment and shopping.

Week 1-2: Bangkok’s Cultural Wonders and Night Markets

Adam Dore

Bangkok’s historic sites and cultural landmarks are legendary. Use the ridesharing service Grab or Bolt and start off at The Grand Palace. Look out the windows as the cityscape gives way to the emerald grass of Sanam Luang, the buffer between the urban chaos of Bangkok and the sacred calm of the Grand Palace.

Wat Phra Kaew, also known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha), is a revered site that houses the Emerald Buddha, a highly venerated statue carved from a single block of jade.

For an even deeper cultural dive, explore Wat Pho, home to the massive Reclining Buddha, and Wat Arun along the Chao Phraya River.

Local Tip: Arrive early to avoid crowds, especially at popular spots like Wat Pho. This gives you a chance to catch the temples bathed in soft morning light, perfect for photos.

At night, this city sparkles. Take a gander at the Silom’s Pat Pong night market. The eclectic mix of traditional Thai handicrafts, trendy fashion items, quirky souvenirs, and even rare antiques are all on sale. Haggling is expected.

Or consider Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the largest open-air markets in the world, where you can shop for everything from fashion to home decor.

Week 3-4: Walk Bangkok’s Local Neighborhoods

Jordan Opel

By now, you’ll be ready to live more like a local. Base yourself in a few different Bangkok neighborhoods, such as Thonglor or Ari. Thonglor offers upscale dining and nightlife, while Ari provides a more laid-back vibe with trendy cafés and local markets.

Don’t hesitate to walk around and explore – find local massage parlors, if that interests you, or stop in local souvenir shops showing off local culture and craftsmanship, and bask in the friendly atmosphere.

Local noodle shops sell meals ranging from $1-$2 per serving. If you are staying in Sukhumvit, consider famous noodle shops such as Phed Mak. For those who revel in heat, try the level 5 spice.

Nearby Adventure: Take a day trip to Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site just a short train ride away, to explore ancient temples and ruins.

Consider the bustling Chinatown (Yaowarat) for delicious street food, and stroll through Sampeng Lane Market for unique trinkets. These neighborhoods are packed with sights, sounds, and flavors that highlight Bangkok’s multicultural heritage.

For a quieter experience, visit Bang Krachao (Bangkok’s “Green Lung”), a lush oasis where you can rent a bike and explore the countryside without leaving the city.

Maybe try a hidden gem like Hex Bar, referred to as the best hidden bar in Bangkok, where live DJs play over the weekends, and you can enjoy witchcraft themed drinks.

Week 5-6: Bangkok’s Food Scene and Nightlife

Yoav Aziz

No two-month itinerary in Bangkok would be complete without a thorough exploration of the city’s food scene. It’s everywhere. Join a Bangkok street food tour to sample classics like Pad Thai, Mango Sticky Rice, and the lesser-known but equally delicious Boat Noodles. Street food vendors sell fried chicken, chicken feet, pad thai, pancakes, and more.

Must-Try: Head to Raan Jay Fai, a Michelin-starred street food stall famous for its crab omelets. Be prepared for a wait, as this spot is popular among locals and tourists alike.

As the sun sets, consider Bangkok’s nightlife with Khao San Road for backpacker-style fun. This is a long strip of road devoted to local eats, picnic tables, and large international crowds. Sit at one of the tables and watch people from all over the world wander up and down the road. You will be surrounded by them.

Week 7-8: Final Experiences and Hidden Gems

Suhyeon Choi

In your final weeks, or maybe you would like to mix these into the first month (feel free to pick apart this guide and plan your own), focus on off-the-beaten-path experiences. Bangkok is the type of city where you’ll walk into an Irish pub around midnight and the Rugby World Cup will be on-screen. Next store there might be a Japanese noodle shop with Sumo wrestling the following morning. Bangkok is a multicultural hub that preserves the unique flavors of its diverse communities.

Explore Bangkok’s artist enclave, Bang Rak, where street art decorates the neighborhood. Visit the unique Jim Thompson House, an architecturally stunning museum dedicated to the American silk trader who mysteriously disappeared in 1967.

Consider a day trip to Damnoen Saduak Floating Market or Maeklong Railway Market, where the market retracts each time a train passes by. The food here is so fresh. You may not be accustomed to the lack of salt.

Relaxing Wrap-Up: End your trip with a serene visit to Lumphini Park or treat yourself to a Thai massage.

Final Thoughts for Two Months in Bangkok

Bangkok is the perfect city for an extended stay. Whether you’re a digital nomad, a backpacker, or simply looking to immerse yourself in a new culture, Bangkok offers endless things to do, see, and taste.

Consider this blog as a guide to build your own trip. Feel free to start with the local scene before exploring the landmarks. Take your time, explore, and have fun.