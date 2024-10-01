There is a stark lack of diversity throughout the aviation industry, which is no news. Although Black people have a significant history with aviation, there hasn’t been a widescale focus on creating new opportunities. Bridging the gap is something that may take significant resources and some time. Despite this, people who have made it in the industry continue to pay it forward and encourage the new generation. A supportive community is a big help for new people of color joining the aviation industry. A famous HBCU aviation program aims to do just that. The new program will significantly increase the number of Black pilots joining the field.

The New HBCU Aviation Program

According to a news statement by Tuskegee University, the school will be introducing a new flight school degree program. This program is a fresh addition to the university’s academic offerings. The announcement has been met with excitement since it is an unprecedented development.

Tuskegee University is even recruiting local high school students. Doing this will ensure more opportunities for aspiring pilots of varied backgrounds. The school hopes to expand the program and partner with commercial airlines in the coming years. Growing the program will help students gain impressive resumes and real-life experience.

Why Tuskegee University?

Tuskegee University is a private and historically Black university. The university was founded on July 4, 1881, by Booker T. Washington and Lewis Adams. This Alabama higher learning institution is a shining example of carrying on legacies. While the university is renowned for its sciences (namely, the engineering program) it is also famous for its relation to the Tuskegee Airmen. The campus was the training ground for the first African American military pilots in the United States. Needless to say, the university found this initiative to be important. Although this historical feat and subsequent relation marked the university as a premier institution, it continues to make waves in innovative ways.

The Logistics of the HBCU Aviation Program

This major HBCU aviation program was established by the university’s administration to make a significant impact on the industry. The hope is that Tuskegee University’s new program will help establish the next generation of pilots. Funding for the program includes $6.7 million from the federal government. This funding will help students obtain the necessary resources and experience to get their FAA certifications.

The program has been in the works for quite some time but has officially received accreditation. The administration had to wait for the approval of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College. Students can earn a bachelor’s degree in aviation science with a pilot track. The program features a healthy balance of coursework and practical training for flying. This highly anticipated program is set to launch in January 2025. Applications are open for the first cohort until October 30.