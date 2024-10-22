There are no exceptions on Halloween for airport officials when it comes to maintaining travelers’ security. To ensure that goal is accomplished in the most timely, efficient, and unstressful way, the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) outlined travel guidelines for flying on the spooky day. The 2023 published release notes that airport agents won’t crack down on travelers’ Halloween spirit. However, TSA will maintain “no pranking security practices.” The authority’s eight tips hope to ensure the day runs smoothly.

While you can show up at the airport in costume, any prop weapon needs to be in your checked bag. Also, there’s absolutely no traveling with props that mimic explosives, like “grenades, bombs or rocket launchers.” Common Halloween costume props examples of weapons that would go in a checked bag would be Star Wars lightsabers, knight swords, and witches’ brooms. Since capes may disturb body scanners, they should go into carry-ons or checked bags.

Security will still need to see your face and be able to verify your identification. Wearing your costume’s mask or a fully painted face is discouraged.

What Other Tips Did The TSA Share For Traveling On Halloween?

A big thing that the guideline pushed was following the TSA’s “3-1-1” rule for carry-ons. All liquids – including prop potions, fake blood, or any form of a non-hard candy – must be 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters or below individually. Also, all those travel-sized containers must fit in a one-quart-size bag. The authority says, “If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it, or pour it, the rule applies.”

“It’s a good practice to remove any large bags of candy from a carry-on bag and place it in a bin so TSA officers can easily identify it’s not something more sinister than sugary treats,” the source adds.

Flying with pumpkins is allowed regardless of whether they’re decorated or carved. However, it should be in your carry-on. Any liquid pumpkin spice latte flavored or scented item should follow the 3-1-1 rule. TSA recommends reaching out to them directly on Twitter or Facebook Messenger if there are any other questions regarding what is and isn’t safe to travel with.