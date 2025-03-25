NYC area dwellers can enroll for TSA PreCheck at pop-up events from Tuesday, March 25, through Saturday, March 29. According to a March 18 published press release via Global Newswire, ItsEasy.com Passport and Visa Services, a passport and visa expediting company, and Telos Corporation, an authorized TSA (Transportation Security Administration) PreCheck enrollment provider, will conduct enrollment pop-ups in the city.

To register for the expedited airport security clearance program, you must head to one of ItsEasy.com’s two NYC offices. The enrollment pop-ups will take place at the MetLife Building and Rockefeller Center’s Concourse Level.

On March 25 and March 28, the TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-ups will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On March 26 and March 27, enrollment will be from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Then, on the final day, March 29, visits will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Before visiting, jet-setters must go online and start their TSA PreCheck applications. They must also book their in-person appointment at the nearest ItsEasy.com office enrollment location—either The MetLife Building or Rockefeller Center—ahead of arrival.

What Else Should Travelers Know About The TSA PreCheck Pop-ups In NYC?

The onsite enrollments will consist of 10-minute appointments. The process includes paying for membership, undergoing an identification screening, taking a photo, and giving fingerprints. The TSA will then analyze the application and data before determining your eligibility for clearance. The appointment should be fairly standard for applying for TSA PreCheck.

“Most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days,” noted the press release.

To be enrolled, travelers must have the correct form(s) of identification at the time of their appointments.

“Our offices are centrally located in Manhattan, providing the utmost convenience for anyone looking to enroll in the TSA PreCheck Application Program,” commented David Alwadish, founder and CEO of ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services.

“Telos is pleased to partner with ItsEasy.com to deliver more ways for travelers to enroll or renew into the TSA PreCheck Application Program, providing pop-up enrollment centers in New York City for the first time through this game-changing partnership,” noted John B. Wood, CEO and chairman at Telos.