You’ll Soon Be Able To Use Your iPhone For Your ID At Airport Security

Apple has announced a new feature that will give iPhone users the option to show a digital version of their state identification or driver’s license in Apple Wallet to get through airport security.

Travelers in Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will join Arizona and Georgia, the first states to be able to use the app.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports for iPhone users.

“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, released in a statement. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

Adding An ID To Apple Wallet

Similar to how Apple customers add new credit cards and other transit passes to their Wallet, adding a driver’s license and state ID will be the same. iPhone users will simply open up the Wallet feature and tap the + button at the top of the screen, where they will be prompted to scan their ID and take a selfie, according to Apple.

The ID will then be securely routed to the issuing state for verification.

Once added to the Wallet, customers will then be able to present their driver’s license or state ID to TSA by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identify reader. Customers will then see a prompt on their device displaying the specific information being requested by the TSA.

Once Apple users give the TSA the okay by either Face ID or Touch ID will the information be released from their device, which ensures that just the required information is shared and only the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device can present it.

“This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers,” said David Pekoske, TSA Administrator. “This initiative marks a major milestone by TSA to provide an additional level of convenience for the traveler by enabling more opportunities for touchless TSA airport security screening.”