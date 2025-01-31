When it comes to family vacations, getaways aren’t always a break for parents. Unless, of course, that vacation is a Disney Cruise. Because Disney doesn’t play when it comes to…well, play, for every member of the family. Here’s how grownups can find fun and relaxation made just for them on the most magical vacay at sea.

Okay, real talk, a lot of the Disney Cruise experience will thrill the whole family—fireworks lighting up the night over the ocean, Broadway-style stage shows, must-see Disney movies and the kind of immersive dining only Disney can deliver. But that’s just the beginning. Disney Cruise services tailored to care for children and young people let kids have supervised play, while mom and dad exhale.

Picture this: after breakfast, the littles head off to the Oceaneer Club or Oceaneer Lab to hang out in multi-themed magical lands designed just for them. Tweens and teens get to pretend they’re grown and on their own at spots like the tweens-only club, Edge, for the 11-14 crowd, and the teens-focused joint, Vibe, for the 14-17 crew. All of it is supervised by specially trained Disney counselors.

So the kids are handled. And while they’re happy, the adults get to play. Want some pool time? Head to the adults-only Quiet Cove Pool area for a serene swim. When it’s time for a sip and a nosh, stroll over to one of the many adults-only spots, where you can purchase your fave coffee and tea drinks during the day and adult beverage tastings at night.

For those who hit the gym to unwind, the onboard fitness centers have your back… and biceps. The grown-ups-only fitness centers are fully equipped with cardio equipment, weights and classes.

Does your idea of fun involve hot stones and seaweed wraps? Disney Cruises have you covered. Treat yourself to services at Senses Spa & Salon; they’ll cover you with all the wraps, massage and pampering you desire.

When the sun goes down, the grown-up goodies are ready for your turnup. Want to party at themed clubs and lounges that feel like a European getaway or a trip to the magical worlds of the Disney stories you love? There’s a spot for that. The array of clubs, cafes and lounges means you can sing your heart out at karaoke without worrying about the kids recording you on their phones for blackmail material.

Grown-up getaway nestled in a family vacation, wrapped in Disney Cruise enchantment? Yes, please. Because adults belong where magic meets the sea too.

Discover every delight in detail at https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/why-cruise-disney/came-to-play/