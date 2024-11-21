Travel Tuesday, falling on December 3, 2024, will deliver some of the most enticing travel deals of the year. Holidaymakers are preparing for one of the best opportunities to find incredible savings on hotels, flights, and vacation packages. To help you navigate the sea of offers, we’ve curated a list of the top 10 Travel Tuesday deals that are too good to miss. Among many other benefits, these discounts offer you the chance to explore domestically, travel to Europe, or take a tropical vacation.

Frontier Airlines’ Penny Fare Sale

Frontier Airlines is making waves with its jaw-dropping penny fare sale. Select flights starting at just one cent, plus taxes and fees. This deal is perfect for budget-conscious travelers exploring new destinations without breaking the bank. Keep in mind that these fares are for Frontier’s Discount Den members, but even non-members can snag incredibly low fares. Act fast, as these deals are likely to sell out quickly.

Marriott Bonvoy’s Global Getaway

Marriott Bonvoy members are in for a treat this Travel Tuesday. The hotel giant is offering up to 25% off stays at over 7,000 participating properties worldwide. This deal covers stays from December 1, 2024, through January 20, 2025, giving you plenty of time to plan your winter escape. To get the maximum discount, book through the Marriott Bonvoy app. Non-members can still save 15%, but you can also sign up for free and enjoy the full benefits.

United Airlines’ Round-the-World Adventure

United Airlines has you covered if you’re dreaming of a grand adventure. Their Travel Tuesday special includes discounted round-the-world tickets, allowing you to visit multiple continents on a single itinerary. This is an excellent opportunity for globetrotters to tick off several bucket list destinations in one go. United is also offering special pricing on domestic flights and vacation packages, with extra discounts for military veterans and active-duty personnel.

Hilton’s “Season to Stay” Sale

Hilton is extending its holiday cheer with the “Season to Stay” sale. Customers booking through January 5, 2025, can enjoy up to 20% off stays at hotels in the U.S. and Canada, valid for stays through April 21, 2025. This extended booking window gives you ample time to plan your spring getaways. Hilton’s diverse portfolio will allow you to enjoy all kinds of stays, including city breaks or beachside retreats.

Expedia’s Bundle And Save

Expedia is going all out this Travel Tuesday with their bundle and save offers. Travelers can save up to 30% on their total vacation cost by combining flights, hotels, and car rentals. This deal is particularly attractive for those planning comprehensive trips. Expedia’s user-friendly platform makes it easy to customize your perfect getaway while keeping an eye on your budget.

Airbnb’s Long-Term Stay Discount

For digital nomads and extended vacationers, Airbnb is offering special discounts on long-term stays. Book a stay of 28 nights or more and enjoy significant savings, often up to 50% off the total price. This deal is perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in a new location or work remotely from an exciting destination. With a wide range of unique properties available, from cozy apartments to luxurious villas, you’re sure to find your home away from home.

Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Deal

Set sail for less with Royal Caribbean‘s Travel Tuesday deals. The cruise line is offering up to 60% off on select sailings, plus additional perks like onboard credits and drink packages. If you’re dreaming of Caribbean beaches or Mediterranean adventures, this is your chance to book that cruise you’ve been eyeing at a fraction of the cost. Remember to check their kid’s sail-free promotions for family-friendly options.

Delta Airlines’ SkyMiles Bonus

Delta is rewarding its loyal customers this Travel Tuesday with a special SkyMiles bonus. Book a flight during the sale period and earn double miles on your trip. This is an excellent opportunity for frequent flyers to boost their mileage balance and get closer to that coveted elite status or free flight. Delta is also offering discounted fares across its network, including both domestic and international routes.

Booking.com’s Last-Minute Getaways

For spontaneous travelers, Booking.com is featuring a series of last-minute getaway deals. Save up to 35% on stays booked for travel within the next few weeks. This is perfect for those looking to squeeze in one more trip before the year ends or start 2025 with an impromptu vacation. With a vast selection of accommodations ranging from budget-friendly hostels to luxury resorts, there’s something for every type of traveler.

G Adventures’ Small Group Tour Savings

G Adventures is offering up to 30% off on select small-group tours worldwide. This is your chance to book that dream trip to Machu Picchu, safari in Africa, or trek through Southeast Asia at a discounted rate. G Adventures is known for its responsible travel practices and immersive cultural experiences, making this deal good for your wallet and sustainable tourism.