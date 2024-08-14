Black TikTok influencers have been rising to prominence on timelines for some time. While travel influencing and content creation are not new concepts, the Black community has been adding its unique perspective.

TikTok is an ideal platform for this content because it allows travelers to post concise yet detailed personal accounts and videos. Sharing need-to-know information with other Black travelers about specific destinations has become both enlightening and, at times, humorous. The latest trend on TikTok is an exposé-style series that rates destinations on their “Black friendliness.”

The “Black Friendliness” Trend

The “Black friendliness” trend has become a popular hashtag in the travel space. Black travelers from all walks of life can access vital information to help make informed travel decisions.

TikTok’s accessibility makes searching hashtags like #blackfriendlytravel one of the easiest ways to find this content. The spaces Black travel content creators occupy on TikTok are supportive and informative. Their content highlights safe and enjoyable places, as well as those Black travelers might want to avoid.

Videos From This Trend

Videos within the “Black friendly” review space typically rate destinations on a scale. Destinations where Black travelers feel most comfortable are often rated 10 out of 10 (or 10/10), while others receive lower ratings, especially if racism is prevalent.

This system helps potential travelers who may be considering a trip to a particular destination. Online audiences engage with this content because they may not know anyone who has visited those places while being Black. The trend shows no signs of slowing down, and hopefully, it will continue.

There have even been extensions of the trend that cover destinations that are also welcoming to other identities. The Black LGBTQIA+ and neurodivergent communities, in particular, can benefit from this personal insight, which may help them avoid uncomfortable or unsafe situations.