Photo Credit: Ekaterina Bolovtsova
Travel Gift Guide Round-Up: 6 Things To Buy For Your Plane-Hopping Boo
The holiday season is nearly upon us, and what better time to get a travel gift guide going than now?
This is especially true when you consider that the USPS has already promised a slowdown of their services beginning Oct. 1. “[The plan is] part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s blueprint for overhauling the U.S. Postal Service in order to slash costs. But critics say the slower delivery standards could cause problems such as late bill delivery while more broadly undermining the public’s faith in the USPS,” reported CBS News.
So, naturally, this means it’s going to take more time for these presents — and more on the travel gift guide — to get to their final destinations. But that doesn’t mean you can’t order something special for your favorite someone special. We’re just telling you to order ahead so that your presents can arrive ahead of time.
But whether your favorite plane hopper likes to travel solo or in a group — whether they prefer domestic or international travel — these six gifts are sure to please even the pickiest packer. Get out your credit card, start looking up cheap flights (or mapping out your road trip), and get these six items in our travel gift guide ready to go.
Paravel Foldable Backpack ($65)
One of the biggest problems that travelers complain about is not having enough room in their suitcases. But the Paravel Foldable Backpack is lightweight and folds up into a little square, making it perfect to just pop in your purse or your carry-on for use later in your trip.
Miady 2-Pack Power Bank ($19.99)
What’s better than one power bank when you’re on the road? Two power banks! The Miady 2-Pack Power Bank is as useful as it is affordable.
Cape Robbin Faux Fur Slides ($9.99)
Looking good doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, as the Cape Robbin faux fur slides prove. (Prices may vary with size.)
TIGARI Passport & Vaccine Card Holder ($9.99)
The TIGARI passport & vaccine cardholder serves a dual purpose. It allows you to show your vaccine card on demand, while also allowing you to safely and simply carry your passport.
Simari Tech Gloves ($16.98)
The worst part about going into cold climates is the sudden inability to use tech devices. But the Simari tech gloves have a special set of fingertips that allow you to stay warm while scrolling and swiping.
Proglobe Travel Kit ($31.99)
Proglobe’s four-piece travel kit comes with an ergonomic pillow made of memory foam, a fleece blanket, a 3D sleep mask, and some earplugs.