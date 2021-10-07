Travel Gift Guide Round-Up: 6 Things To Buy For Your Plane-Hopping Boo

The holiday season is nearly upon us, and what better time to get a travel gift guide going than now?

This is especially true when you consider that the USPS has already promised a slowdown of their services beginning Oct. 1. “[The plan is] part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s blueprint for overhauling the U.S. Postal Service in order to slash costs. But critics say the slower delivery standards could cause problems such as late bill delivery while more broadly undermining the public’s faith in the USPS,” reported CBS News.

So, naturally, this means it’s going to take more time for these presents — and more on the travel gift guide — to get to their final destinations. But that doesn’t mean you can’t order something special for your favorite someone special. We’re just telling you to order ahead so that your presents can arrive ahead of time.

But whether your favorite plane hopper likes to travel solo or in a group — whether they prefer domestic or international travel — these six gifts are sure to please even the pickiest packer. Get out your credit card, start looking up cheap flights (or mapping out your road trip), and get these six items in our travel gift guide ready to go.