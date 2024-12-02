A Mexican fitness influencer and former soap opera star found herself at the center of a heated debate after performing a full-body workout in the aisle of a crowded airplane. Barbara de Regil, a 37-year-old actress and social media personality with a following of 9 million on Instagram, decided to combat the monotony of a 35-hour journey by engaging in an impromptu exercise session.

Clad in pajamas and with an eye mask perched on her forehead, de Regil began her routine by jogging in place before progressing to a series of squat jumps, transforming the narrow airplane aisle into her gym. The fitness enthusiast, known for her roles in Latin American telenovelas such as Lalola and Rosario Tijeras, explained her actions by stating, “I’m feeling crazy after nearly 35 hours in the air on planes.”

She further justified her mid-flight workout, saying, “Those movements that you see, hahaha, are to avoid thrombosis and, above all, I don’t know about you, but I can’t sit for that long.”

The Public Reacts To The Mid-Flight Workout

The video of de Regil’s airplane exercises quickly went viral, causing a wave of criticism from viewers. Many expressed disbelief and frustration at what they perceived as inconsiderate behavior in a shared space. Comments on social media ranged from humorous jabs to outright condemnation.

One user quipped, “Planes don’t have showers, she must stink,” highlighting concerns about hygiene in the confined space of an aircraft cabin. Another commenter didn’t mince words, declaring, “This ridiculous lady has already won the Idiot of the Year award.”

Additionally, the incident prompted new conversations regarding personal space and respect for fellow passengers during air travel. Some accused de Regil of having an unhealthy obsession with working out, while others simply found her actions disruptive and inappropriate for the setting.

After the backlash, de Regil removed the video from her social media accounts. However, the footage had already been widely shared across various platforms.