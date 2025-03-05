The best things to do in Denver with kids showcase the city as a bustling hub of family-friendly sites and attractions. Although everything on the list is worthwhile, must-see local gems include the 16th Street Mall promenade and Washington Park. The best time to visit Colorado for your Denver visit is in the spring or fall.

Children’s Museum Of Denver At Marsico Campus

The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is one of the best things to do in the city with kids because it’s all about encouraging little ones to investigate, imagine, explore, and create. There are indoor and outdoor play spaces, opportunities to do hands-on learning, and activities that foster children’s development. Kiddos who will likely have the best time here will be newborns through 8-year-olds.

Location & Hours: 2121 Children’s Museum Dr, Denver, Colorado 80211 / Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2121 Children’s Museum Dr, Denver, Colorado 80211 / Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission Costs: Tickets for 1-year-olds and those 60 and older are $16.75. Tickets for anyone 2 through 59 are $18.75. Babies under 1 have free entry.

Tickets for 1-year-olds and those 60 and older are $16.75. Tickets for anyone 2 through 59 are $18.75. Babies under 1 have free entry. Before You Go: The museum is not an allergen-free environment, so read its allergen policy before your visit.

Museum Of Illusions – Denver

This mind-bending site in Downtown Denver has exhibits, illusion rooms, and installations that will playfully test your and your little ones’ realities. All ages will have fun seeing amazing optical allusions, snapping pictures that defy the human eye, and adventuring through exhibits that will leave you speechless and scratching your head.

Location & Hours: 951 16th St. Mall, Denver, Colorado 80202 / Sundays through Thursdays open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

951 16th St. Mall, Denver, Colorado 80202 / Sundays through Thursdays open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission Costs: Tickets purchased online are cheaper than those purchased while walking in. Online ticket prices are $26 each for seniors and $28 for those 13 and older. Tickets for children 5 through 12 are $24, and those 4 and younger are granted free entry. However, toddlers will still need tickets for their time slot.

Tickets purchased online are cheaper than those purchased while walking in. Online ticket prices are $26 each for seniors and $28 for those 13 and older. Tickets for children 5 through 12 are $24, and those 4 and younger are granted free entry. However, toddlers will still need tickets for their time slot. Before You Go: Going through the museum usually takes 45 minutes to an hour. Note that some of the rooms are not wheelchair accessible.

Lakeside Amusement Park

This seasonal, family-friendly epicenter is the perfect spot for multigenerational groups needing wholesome fun. There are attractions suitable for all ages, including toddlers. Expect classics like a merry-go-round, a drop tower, bumper cars, and coasters.

Location & Hours: 4601 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80212 / Open from May through mid-September on weekday evenings and weekends, depending on the day. It’s always closed on Tuesdays. Visitors are encouraged to call for specific daily operating hours.

4601 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80212 / Open from May through mid-September on weekday evenings and weekends, depending on the day. It’s always closed on Tuesdays. Visitors are encouraged to call for specific daily operating hours. Admission Costs: Admission costs depend on the day and person’s height. On Mondays through Fridays, except Tuesdays, admission is $25 and $15 for those under 48 inches. On Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, tickets are $35 and $25 for those under 48 inches. Spectator admission, which doesn’t include rides, is $5. Ride coupons are 50 cents each. Children under 36 inches are granted free entry.

Admission costs depend on the day and person’s height. On Mondays through Fridays, except Tuesdays, admission is $25 and $15 for those under 48 inches. On Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, tickets are $35 and $25 for those under 48 inches. Spectator admission, which doesn’t include rides, is $5. Ride coupons are 50 cents each. Children under 36 inches are granted free entry. Before You Go: The site’s Playland area is particularly toddler-friendly.

Meow Wolf Denver’s Convergence Station

This unique immersive gallery is one of the most memorable things you can do in Denver with kids. This interdimensional adventure allows you and your little ones to explore beyond your imaginations. Spend around two hours going through labyrinths, seeing the work of local artists, and wandering through outer space, cities, and the wilderness. You and your tiny tots will feel like completely new people after your visit.

Location & Hours: 1338 1st St, Denver, Colorado 80204 / Open times depend on the day and season.

1338 1st St, Denver, Colorado 80204 / Open times depend on the day and season. Admission Costs: General admission starts at $45 but can be higher depending on the day.

General admission starts at $45 but can be higher depending on the day. Before You Go: Meow Wolf has other locations in Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Grapevine, and Houston. It’s recommended that you arrive 10 minutes before your time slot at the Denver location.

Denver Zoo

The zoo is one of the best places to visit in Denver with kids if your family is filled with animal lovers. There are nearly 50 types of animals to see, including kangaroos, pythons, hornbills, lionfish, flamingos, tigers, penguins, elephants, and many more. The daily programming will likely include conservation talks and animal demonstrations.

Location & Hours: 2300 Steele St, Denver, Colorado 80205 / Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2300 Steele St, Denver, Colorado 80205 / Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission Costs: Admission costs vary depending on whether it’s “in season” from March 13 through October 31 or “off-season” from November 1 through March 12. Tickets per person will be under $26, regardless of the season. Children under 2 are granted free entry but need an online ticket for admission.

Admission costs vary depending on whether it’s “in season” from March 13 through October 31 or “off-season” from November 1 through March 12. Tickets per person will be under $26, regardless of the season. Children under 2 are granted free entry but need an online ticket for admission. Before You Go: Visits are typically one to three hours long.

Denver Museum Of Nature & Science

More on the educational side, this multilevel hub of natural artifacts and science finds a way to make learning fun. Families can see Egyptian mummies and dinosaur displays or journey through outer space. At the Discovery Zone, newborns through 8-year-olds will love enlivening their inner scientists during hands-on play.

Location & Hours: 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, Colorado 80205 / Open daily (except Christmas) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On most Fridays, doors are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, Colorado 80205 / Open daily (except Christmas) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On most Fridays, doors are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission Costs: Tickets for seniors 65 and older are $22.95. Adults 19 and older pay $25.95. Admission for youths ages 3 through 18 is $20.95. Children 2 and younger are granted free entry.

Tickets for seniors 65 and older are $22.95. Adults 19 and older pay $25.95. Admission for youths ages 3 through 18 is $20.95. Children 2 and younger are granted free entry. Before You Go: While here, check out the theater, planetarium, and temporary exhibitions.

Denver Art Museum

This is one of the more affordable things to do in Denver with kids, as those 18 and under can visit for free. Little ones will love going on an “ARtventure” or having hands-on fun at Family Central on Level 2. At the Creative Hub on Level 1, children and their guardians are encouraged to “spark their imaginations.” Visitors may also enjoy doing textile activities at the Thread Studio, and everyone could benefit from time in the Sensory Garden, which interests creativity and nature.

Location & Hours: 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, Colorado 80204 / Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Tuesdays, when closing time is 8 p.m. This establishment is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, Colorado 80204 / Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Tuesdays, when closing time is 8 p.m. This establishment is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Admission Costs: Non-Colorado residents pay a $5 upcharge, and general admission ranges from $30 and below. Those 18 and younger are granted free entry.

Non-Colorado residents pay a $5 upcharge, and general admission ranges from $30 and below. Those 18 and younger are granted free entry. Before You Go: The museum notes that Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays are subject to peak pricing.

Downtown Aquarium

This multilevel attraction is home to over 500 animal species. Unlikely other aquariums, this one uniquely has a full-service restaurant where you can chow down around a floor-to-ceiling centerpiece filled with 50,000 gallons of water and over 100 tropical fish species. All ages will enjoy the incredible animal exhibits, the mermaid shows, and the the upscale casual dining. Those 6 and up can go snorkeling with the fish, and those 8 and up can encounter sharks with a scuba guide.

Location & Hours: 700 Water St, Denver, Colorado 80211 / The exhibits open at 10 a.m. Closing time is 8 p.m. from Sundays through Thursdays and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

700 Water St, Denver, Colorado 80211 / The exhibits open at 10 a.m. Closing time is 8 p.m. from Sundays through Thursdays and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission Costs: For the aquarium exhibits only, seniors 65 and older pay $25.99. Tickets for those 12 through 64 are $26.99 and $20.99 for children 3 through 11. Children under 2 are granted free entry.

For the aquarium exhibits only, seniors 65 and older pay $25.99. Tickets for those 12 through 64 are $26.99 and $20.99 for children 3 through 11. Children under 2 are granted free entry. Before You Go: Onsite stroller rentals are $6.99.

Denver Botanic Gardens

There are over 24 stunning acres to explore at this Denver paradise. The gardens include those that are shady, fragrant, or featuring aquatic plant life. There are also those inspired by different places in the world or that individually highlight beloved flowers like roses, daylilies, and irises. The choices are seemingly endless, and if all else fails, the Mordecai Children’s Garden – open on a seasonal basis – provides a “3-acre oasis.” There, children can engage with plant life, play, learn about Colorado’s ecosystems, and more.

Location & Hours: 1007 York St, Denver, Colorado 80206 / Doors always open at 9 a.m., but closing time depends on the season.

1007 York St, Denver, Colorado 80206 / Doors always open at 9 a.m., but closing time depends on the season. Admission Costs: Seniors 65 and older pay $12. Adults pay $15.75. Tickets for children 3 through 15 and students with identification are $11.50. Children 2 and under have free entry.

Seniors 65 and older pay $12. Adults pay $15.75. Tickets for children 3 through 15 and students with identification are $11.50. Children 2 and under have free entry. Before You Go: Find the Mordecai’s Children’s Garden in the Gardens of the West area.

Elitch Gardens

This theme and water park is hands down one of the best things to do in Denver with kids if you’re looking for an epic, thrilling day of fun. In addition to the theme park rides and water park areas, there are pier and carnival-style games. Families have many rides to pick from, and the site has nearly 15 that are specifically kid-friendly.

Location & Hours: 2000 Elitch Cir, Denver, Colorado 80204 / The park is open from April through November, but hours depend on the day.

2000 Elitch Cir, Denver, Colorado 80204 / The park is open from April through November, but hours depend on the day. Admission Costs: 2025 Day Pass ticket prices haven’t been posted as of this reporting. Children under two are granted free entry. Visitors get access to the water park with the purchase of their theme park tickets.

2025 Day Pass ticket prices haven’t been posted as of this reporting. Children under two are granted free entry. Visitors get access to the water park with the purchase of their theme park tickets. Before You Go: Elitch Gardens is a cash-free establishment.

Washington Park

Washington Park is one of the most beloved parks in the city. This vibrant and bustling green space, often called “Wash Park,” is home to two lakes, picnic areas, sporting courts, and so much more. The flower and children’s gardens are two things you definitely won’t want to miss while here with your little ones.

Location & Hours: 701 S Franklin St, Denver, Colorado 80209 / Open 24/7

701 S Franklin St, Denver, Colorado 80209 / Open 24/7 Admission Costs: This public park is free to enjoy.

This public park is free to enjoy. Before You Go: The onsite recreation center has an indoor pool.

16th Street Mall

The family-friendly, mile-long promenade is a true gem of Downtown Denver. There’s so much to do here regarding shopping, dining, and entertainment. Kids will love places like the bowling and arcade center Lucky Strike, and the game area at Skyline Park.

Location & Hours: 6th St, Denver, Colorado 80265 / Open 24/7

6th St, Denver, Colorado 80265 / Open 24/7 Admission Costs: It’s free to stroll the promenade.

It’s free to stroll the promenade. Before You Go: 16th Street Mall is also home to the Museum of Illusions.

The top things to do in Denver with kids include a sprawling variety of sites, attractions, and activities. Adults and their little ones can choose from various adventures based on whatever they love, whether animal encounters, thrilling rides, unique experiences, or learning new things.