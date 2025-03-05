With the third month of the calendar year comes March Madness, an intense, thrilling, and fun time of year for basketball fans. March Madness is a single-elimination tournament that National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball teams play in for the chance of winning the National Championship. After 68 teams dwindle down during several rounds of competition, the last standing four compete in the Final Four, from which the winning team is ultimately crowned at the National Championship. Both men’s and women’s teams have their respective tournaments.

In addition to the excitement, anticipation, and competition of filling out their own brackets, fans also enjoy traveling for March Madness games. There’s fun in attending a game or two as your favorite college team competes to maintain a spot in the tournament. Moreover, basketball fans visit from all over for the Final Four games and or the National Championship. This year, the mega events are taking place at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, for the men’s championship and at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, for the women’s.

When Does March Madness Start?

March Madness kicks off with Selection Sunday, which this year is March 16. According to the NCAA, the Selection Committee reveals the annual tournament bracket during the event, “including all teams and all seeds.”

When And Where Do I Buy Flights?

When and where you buy your flights depends on who you want to see play. Arranging your travel earlier than later is ideal if you’re set on attending the Final Four or National Championship, regardless of the teams playing. In that case, you’ll book for either San Antonio International Airport or Tampa International Airport based on whether you have game tickets for the men’s or women’s championships.

If you want to attend one of the many March Madness games ahead of the Final Four and National Championship, your travel booking will be more up in the air. At that point, if you want to see your favorite team play, where you travel will depend on where the tournament takes them at that point of the competition.

Where Do I Stay?

Where you stay will depend on where you end up and the type of experience you want to have. For example, you could stay in a homey vacation rental and enjoy things like a local if you end up in a college town, like Lexington, Kentucky, for a game. However, bigger cities like San Antonio and Tampa additionally provide a larger selection of stays at legacy hospitality brands that are short distances from the arena you’ll attend for the big game.

Whether an Airbnb or hotel is cheaper is another consideration for many travelers.

What Is The 2025 Men’s March Madness Schedule?

March 16: Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday March 18-19: First Four

First Four March 20-21: First Round

First Round March 22-23: Second Round

Second Round March 27-28: Sweet 16

Sweet 16 March 29-30: Elite Eight

Elite Eight April 5: Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio April 7: National Championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio

What Is The Women’s 2025 NCAA Tournament Schedule?

March 16: Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday March 19-20: First Four

First Four March 21-22: First Round

First Round March 23-24: Second Round

Second Round March 28-29: Sweet 16

Sweet 16 March 30-31: Elite Eight

Elite Eight April 4: Final Four at the Amalie Arena in Tampa

Final Four at the Amalie Arena in Tampa April 6: National Championship at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Are There Any Other Travel Tips I Should Know For March Madness?

The NCAA is an extremely helpful resource, so use it. Check the organization’s website for information on tickets, packages, destination information, daily schedules, transportation, the official hotel partner, and much more. Also, be sure to visit the official Men’s Final Four and Women’s Final Four pages for real-time updates.

While in San Antonio, attend the free March Madness Music Festival during the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four from April 4 through April 6. The three-day event will include the AT&T Block Party, Coca-Cola Live!, and the Capital One JamFest.

Having a portable charger with you is a smart idea for any trip. For March Madness, you’ll want to ensure your phone’s battery is charged for things like ordering rideshares to and from the arena, recording during the game, and getting to your post-game plans.

Note the strict bag policy when attending the Final Four and National Championship. Backpacks, bags, and fanny packs brought into the Alamodome must be made from transparent material. Small clutches are acceptable, but camera bags are prohibited.