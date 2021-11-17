Photo Credit: Alexander Wendt
These Are The Top 10 Things To Do In Singapore
Singapore is a hot and humid tropical island located in Southeast Asia, south of the Malay Peninsula. It is a country, state, and city all at once. Known for its modern infrastructure, melting pot of cultures, amazing food scene, and world-class attractions, there are many things that make “Lion City” an ideal destination.
On your bucket list? Here are the top 10 things to do in Singapore.
1. Stroll the Gardens by the Bay
Gardens by the Bay consists of three waterfront gardens that together house more than 1.5 million plants.
Located in the heart of Downtown Singapore, the gardens contain the world’s largest greenhouse as well as plant species from every continent in the world.
The tourist attraction has become highly popular for its incredible Supertree Grove light show that takes place every night at 7:45 and 8:45.
2. Eat at a Hawker Center
Singapore is famous for its variety of delicious cuisines and for having some of the best food in the world. If you’re ready to eat like a local, then you’ll surely want to explore the affordable eats offered by the local hawker centers.
These food complexes contain rows and rows of stalls serving delicious Malay, Indian, Chinese, and American food, to name a few.
There are many to choose from, but Lau Pa Sat, Old Airport Road Food Center, and Makansutra Gluttons Bay are said to be among the very best of the best.
3. Explore the Country's Gorgeous Houses of Worship
Singapore is an extremely diverse country, with its largest ethnic groups being Chinese, Malay, and Indian. Because of this, it is also home to many beautiful buildings to accommodate the worship of its various religions.
Among its most stunning religious buildings are:
- Sri Mariamman Temple – Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple features six tiers of colorful Hindu deity sculptures that you truly have to see to believe.
- Masjid Sultan – Built for the first sultan of Singapore, this mosque’s architecture is a blend of Islamic, Indian, and European styles. Its huge gold dome can be easily spotted from a distance.
- St. Andrew’s Cathedral – This neo-Gothic style masterpiece is Singapore’s oldest Anglican church. The stark white building stands out against the contrasting bustling urban area.
- Thian Hock Keng Temple – Built in the southern Chinese architecture style, it is the oldest Buddhist temple in the country. Its design features include ornate phoenix and dragon statues.
4. Visit Sentosa Island
Since Singapore’s best beaches can all be found on Sentosa Island, it is definitely worth a visit.
Located off of the country’s southern coast, there are loads of fun activities to do there. The S.E.A Aquarium, Universal Studios, and Adventure Cove Waterpark are just a few!
There are a variety of ways to get to the island, but The Sentosa Skyride cable car is the option that provides the most stunning aerial views.
5. Enjoy the View From the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark
The iconic Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck is located 57 stories from the ground, on the hotel’s rooftop. Visitors can dine, drink, and enjoy panoramic views of the Singapore skyline and Marina Bay.
The SkyPark also offers sunrise and sunset yoga classes. While these options are open to everyone, access to the infinity pool is reserved for guests of the hotel only.
6. Explore Little India
Take in the vibrant colors, tastes, and smells of Singapore’s Little India neighborhood. Brimming with culture and history, this area offers the finest in North and South Indian cuisine, as well as a plethora of other things to do and see.
Shop for unique Indian jewelry, spices, and textiles at the many shops and boutiques. Or stop by the 24-hour Mustafa Center, one of the country’s largest shopping centers known for its incredible deals.
7. Check Out Merlion Park
Merlion Park is where you’ll find the official symbol of Singapore. Half-lion, half-fish, the merlion sculpture/fountain overlooks the Singapore River, and is one of the most significant landmarks in the country.
The body of the merlion is a fish, symbolizing Singapore’s origins as a fishing village. The lion’s head represents the country’s original name, Singapura, which means “lion city” in Malay.
Visitors to the park can enjoy a great view of the nightly Gardens by the Bay light show.
8. Photograph the Colorful Houses of Koon Seng Rd.
Koon Seng Road is Singapore’s most colorful and Instagrammable street. Lined with candy-colored homes originally constructed by Peranakans (people of mixed Chinese and Malay ancestry), the houses were built in the early 20th century using materials imported from Belgium and England. Today they’re said to be worth millions of dollars!
9. Check Out The Night Safari
Singapore’s Night Safari is the world’s first nocturnal zoo. Here, visitors are able to catch a rare glimpse of more than 1,000 nocturnal animals that are primarily active and thrive at night.
Divided into seven geographical zones that can be explored on foot or via tram car, the animals are made visible through the use of artificial lighting designed to mimic natural moonlight.
10. Explore Jewel Changi Airport
Consistently ranking among the world’s top airports, Jewel Changi Airport is much more than just an international travel hub.
The airport offers a variety of amenities, including movie theaters, spas, and free PlayStations with a variety of games. It also houses an entire shopping mall with some of its more than 300 retail shops, first-rate restaurants, and Asia’s first YOTELAIR Hotel. But that’s not all.
Other attractions include expansive gardens, slides, mazes, bouncing nets, and, of course, Changi’s Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.
Related: The Black Expat: Singapore Is A Place Where Diversity Is Really Celebrated